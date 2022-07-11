The Effingham County Health Department (ECHD) announced 106 new cases of COVID from Friday, July 1, through Thursday, July 7. Thirty-nine percent of these cases were reinfections. Of the reinfections, 50% had never received a COVID vaccine, 12% had only received one vaccination, and a further 20% had never received a booster vaccine.
The ECHD advises steps to take to reduce your risk of getting COVID. The more steps you use, the increased level of protection you are creating for yourself:
• Stay up to date with your COVID vaccinations and boosters.
• Avoid crowded indoor spaces.
• If you do go into crowded indoor spaces mask up (KN95 mask are very effective and comfortable to wear).
• Ensure good ventilation indoors.
• Do a rapid test before large gatherings and a few days after.
• Stay home and test if feeling unwell.
• Socialize outdoors.
• Wash your hands.
Whether you need a first dose of COVID vaccine or a booster dose, call the ECHD at 217-342-9237 and choose the clinic option to speak to someone who can check your eligibility and book your appointment.
The COVID Testing Center is now located in the white hoop building by the Effingham County Health Department, 901 W Virginia Ave, Effingham. Clinic hours have been expanded to Monday through Friday from 9 to noon and 2 to 3:30 p.m. Testing is still drive-thru only.
ECHD asks people who need testing to drive into the white hoop building and call the Health Department at 217-342-9237, choose the COVID testing call option. A member of the testing team will then come out to you.
No insurance is required for these free tests, which are available to anyone 5 years old and older. Also, no appointment or physician order is required. Rapid results are the same day while PCR results take two to three days. There will be no testing on days the Health Department is closed.
