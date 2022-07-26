The goal is to have read 1,000 books before your child starts kindergarten. 1,000 books may seem like a lot, but if you read just one book a night, and you can repeat books, you'll meet your goal in less than three years. If you read three books a night, you could reach your goal in just one year! Ask us for book suggestions-we're here to help.
The concept is simple but the rewards are priceless. Reading aloud to infants and children encourages social, emotional, and cognitive development. Children who are read to at an early age are more successful in school. Vocabulary is key to reading readiness and can be developed by sharing books. Reading before school is not only a fun way to bond as a family, it is terrific for a child’s developing brain.
Bring your little ones and join us for the 1,000 Books Kickoff on Thursday, August 25 at 10:30 a.m. There will be stories, songs and balloon sculptures by our special guest, Patty Williams, from Paddi’s Air-Filled Fun. There will also be a snowman who loves summer, so come dressed as your favorite Disney Frozen character. This is also an opportunity to register children who are not yet in kindergarten for the program.
For every 100 books your little one or ones read, they will receive a sticker. For those who complete 1,000 books, they will win a free book and, if their parents allow it, will have their picture taken and posted on the Library’s Facebook page. There will also be a ceremony for those who complete the program at a future date.
To register for this free library program, go online to effinghamlibrary.org, email info@effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1.
