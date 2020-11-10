Spirits were as military families prepared to be reunited once again with their loved ones they hadn't seen since January of this year.
All members of the Effingham-Based Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 130th Infantry of the Illinois Army National Guard arrived back in Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 31, from overseas deployment in Bahrain. Two flights filled with soldiers and gear arrived at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport in Mascoutah that afternoon.
Bravo Company deployed in January to provide security forces at Naval installations to protect critical infrastructure and securing capabilities, according to a media advisory from the Department of Military Affairs, Illinois Army and Air National Guard in Springfield.
A majority of Bravo Company soldiers were picked up by family members in Mascoutah while a group of 15 traveled by bus to meet family in Effingham.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, families had the option of picking up their loved ones at the airport or waiting in Effingham for a bus coming from the airport, according to SFC Sims, who was waiting for the troops to arrive at the Bravo Company Illinois Army National Guard Armory in Effingham.
Supporters, family and community members came to get a glimpse of the charter bus carrying Bravo Company guardsmen. The bus exited Interstate 70/57 on West Fayette Avenue and received an escort from the Effingham County Sheriff's Office, Effingham City Police Department and Effingham Fire Department to its final destination at the Illinois Army National Guard Armory on West Temple Avenue.
