Despite getting thumped by Clemson in Saturday’s ACC Championship game, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish were able to stay in the College Football Playoff, earning the fourth and final seed.
That sets them up with a team that looks almost unstoppable on the offensive side of the ball right now.
Alabama quarterback Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith sit atop the Heisman rankings with Smith the current favorite to take home the award. He would be the non-quarterback to win the award since former Alabama running back Derrick Henry took home the hardware in 2015.
Heck, a defensive player has won a Heisman Trophy since the last time a receiver took home the award. That was former Michigan star Desmond Howard all the way back in 1991.
Smith leads the country in both receptions [98] and receiving yards [1,511] and is second in all of college football with 17 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Mac Jones is first in the country in completion percentage, 76.5 percent, second in the FBS in yards with 3,739, the highest quarterback rating, 202.3, second in passing touchdowns with 32 and has thrown just four interceptions.
While the Irish are sure to have their hands full with the best quarterback-receiver duo in the country, it’s running back Najee Harris they should be worried about. Harris third in the country in rushing yards with 1,262, but led the country in touchdowns with 24. He gashed the Florida run defense for 178 yards on 31 carries and finished with an astounding five total touchdowns from scrimmage.
Notre Dame was able to shutdown Clemson’s prolific running back Travis Etienne when the two teams met on Nov. 7, allowing just 28 yards on 18 carries. But when the two teams met for a rematch with the ACC Championship on the line, Etienne rushed for 124 yards on 10 carries.
In the previous showdown, Notre Dame honed in on the rushing attack of the Tigers and forced D.J. Uiagelelei to throw the ball. He played well, passing for 439 yards and a pair of touchdowns while adding one on the ground. Against Bama’s well-balanced attack, there really won’t be an area that the Irish can afford to give.
The Irish deserve to be here, but competing with an offense better than Clemson’s after getting blown out 34-10 to that offense doesn’t seem to leave much hope the Irish can pull off what would be a 20-point upset.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.