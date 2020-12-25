As soon as Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn announced they were returning for their sophomore seasons, Illini Nation immediately started thinking of the possibilities and doors those decisions opened.
Big 10 Championship? A run in the NCAA Tournament? All possible.
Those hopes were verified when the Illini hung close with the No. 2 team in the country and defeated Duke at Cameron Indoor.
But since then, the Illini have gone 2-2, including losses to Missouri and Rutgers. Even in the team’s win over Penn State, it took an 21-point second half explosion from Dosunmu before running away with it.
Cockburn asserted himself in the win over Penn State. He didn’t miss a shot in the first half and finished 11-for-13 from the field with six rebounds, half of them on the offensive glass. The combined 53 points from the returning duo is exactly what Illini fans expected.
Andre Curbelo has been a nice piece off the bench for the Illini, but still plays too fast at times. He dished out eight assists and had 15 points in the win over Penn State and was 3-of-10 from the field.
The Illini needed the scoring boost, as Adam Miller has cooled off since his hot start to the season. He had just five points in the win over Penn State.
But what’s more alarming is how Miller seems to be non-existent at times. In Illini wins, he’s averaged 13.6 points per game. In the team’s losses, he averages just two points per game. Two.
I am not trying to be hard on Miller or Curbelo by any means. They’re just freshman and might need more time to come along. But any hopes of a Big 10 Championship and anything beyond that lie on their shoulders and how they develop the rest of the season.
Dosunmu can get his, sometimes just takes the flip of a switch to get him going. Cockburn had his best game of the season against Penn State, but his free throw shooting could be a problem later in the season against a team like Iowa.
If the bright lights prove not to bother Miller later in the season, he’s the type of player, a third option, that can help propel the Illini to a deep postseason run. But even if he’s having an off night, he can’t be invisible out there and have a stat line like he did against Rutgers, in which he didn’t score, had one assist, four fouls and a turnover. I’m not a big advanced analytics or plus-minus guy, but those stats leave a lot to be desired come February and the home stretch.
The last month of the season will prove critical to where the Illini finish and the seed they earn heading into the Big 10 Tournament. Starting on February 6, they take on currently No. 9 Wisconsin twice, at No. 19 Michigan, at Ohio State in the finale, and that’s not counting having to play the Richard Pitino-led Minnesota squad on the road.
