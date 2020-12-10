Following the loss to the Baylor Bears and arguably the nation’s top defense, the No. 5 Fighting Illini had another tough test when they traveled to Durham, N.C. for a matchup with No. 10 Duke in Cameron Indoor Stadium and walked out with a win.
Heck, the win was so devastating to the Blue Devils that Duke canceled its remaining non-conference slate.
Part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, the game had quite the unusual feel for anyone who has watched games featuring the Cameron Crazies. The Fighting Illini took full advantage of the quieter gym, rushing out to a 12-2 lead.
Freshman Adam Miller contributed early on, finding fellow Peoria native Da’Monte Williams on a drive-and-kick three. Miller was also perfect from beyond the arc, hitting all three shots he took from distance in the first half.
It came at an opportune time, as Ayo Dosunmu was quiet to start the game. Averaging a stat line of 22 points 8.2 rebounds and 6 assists is enough for a defense to focus primarily on one guy. For the successful teams, it’s about burning defenses that come out with that tactic.
Dosunmu scored eight of his 18 points in the first half, but players like Miller, Williams and Trent Frazier showed that they’re just as dangerous as anyone, running the floor correctly on fast breaks after a steal and were able to step into transition threes. The Illini shot 6-of-8 from three in the first half.
The Illinois offense looked out of sorts at time against the Baylor Bears, but after executing and shooting well against Duke showed it was more of a shoutout to just how good Baylor’s defense is. Good news for the Illini is that they likely won’t play a defense like Baylor’s again this season until they take on Wisconsin, which is one spot under Baylor in Ken Pomeroy’s adjusted defensive ratings.
Six players finished in double figures for the Illini, proving that defenses can’t just hone in on Dosunmu. While Kofi Cockburn finished with 13 points and eight rebounds, he left some to be desired when it came to finishing in the paint. Cockburn had the size advantage against anybody who was guarding him all night. Because of that, Duke fouled him often.
Unfortunately, Cockburn didn’t make them pay as much as he should have, shooting 5-of-10 from the free throw line, including two trips to the line where he came away with nothing. But it was an improvement over his performance in the Baylor game, where it looked like Cockburn shied away at times and was a non-factor other than a dunk here or there that felt too few and far between. He looked to have his presence felt inside and did just that getting the Blue Devils in foul trouble. The next step is to just hit those free throws.
But the tandem of Cockburn and Giorgi Bezhanishvili proved effective, as Bezhanishvili was able to capitalize off offensive rebounds by putting his shoulder into the chest of his defender and backing him down to within three feet of the basket and finishing with the left, his natural shooting hand.
While freshman guard Andre Curbelo has looked like a spark off the bench for the Fighting Illini this season, averaging 10 points per game on an efficient 63 percent shooting, he still gets reckless with the ball at times. As the season progresses into conference play, look for the freshman to cut down his assist to turnover ratio, which is currently at 1/1.
Illinois has another big game on Saturday when it travels to Columbia, MO for the annual Braggin’ Rights game against Mizzou.
