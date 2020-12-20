The College Football Playoff Committee released its final rankings Sunday, locking in the semifinal matchups on New Year’s Day.
There wasn’t much change, as the committee dropped Notre Dame to No. 4 following its 34-10 loss to Clemson in the ACC Championship game, a rematch of the Nov. 7 matchup when the Irish bested Clemson 47-40 in overtime.
Despite a lackluster performance from the Ohio State Buckeyes and quarterback Justin Fields. Fields, who was in the top three of preseason Heisman Trophy odds, passed for just 114 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in the team’s come from behind 22-10 win over Northwestern in the Big 10 Championship.
But the Buckeyes were bailed out by Oklahoma transfer Trey Sermon, who rushed for 331 yards on 29 attempts and found the end zone twice.
But the question is: did the playoff committee get it right?
I suppose it really depends on your mindset and way of thinking.
If you believe all teams and games are created equal, you’re probably not happy that two undefeated teams; Coastal Carolina and Cincinnati were left out of the playoff.
And you would have a point. Teams only have so much say in terms of who they play. You can schedule non-conference opponents years and years out and hope that it will make a difference. But in Coastal Carolina’s case, while teams like Alabama take on multiple ranked teams in its conference schedule, there’s really no amount of Sun Belt wins that would convince the committee that Coastal was better than a one-loss Notre Dame team.
That’s where the big difference comes in. The playoff was not created to help give teams like Coastal Carolina or Cincinnati an avenue, despite some using that false narrative argument when the idea of a playoff was just floating around.
Instead, it was created to take four teams, who are theoretically in the same neighborhood in terms of talent, the opportunity to play and duke it out amongst power five teams.
Whether or not the playoff should be expanded to possibly include some at-large, group of five teams is a conversation entirely on its own. There have been talks since the inception of the four-team playoff about expanding it to six, eight or even 10 teams.
While I personally wouldn’t agree with any expansion beyond a six-team playoff, the committee could have opted to expand the playoff for one year due to COVID-19. With teams like Ohio State only playing six games while Notre Dame and Clemson played 11, I don’t think many people would’ve been outraged at a temporary, one-season expansion. And that could’ve served as the trial for going forward.
That being said, I do believe the committee got it right keeping Ohio State in the playoff despite an ugly win over Northwestern. It wasn’t the fault of the Buckeyes that they only got to play in six games. It also wasn’t the fault of the Buckeyes that the Big 10 was down across the board this season.
While I understand Ohio State’s biggest wins were over a ranked Indiana team and Northwestern there wasn’t much more they could do. In most years, the season finale against Michigan is a huge game for the playoff and its standings. But Michigan was awful this year. So awful, that the Buckeyes opened up as 30-point favorites. 30.
Meanwhile Penn State had its worst season since 2004. While the Nittany Lions were ranked No. 18 in the country at the time of their showdown with the Buckeyes, they will finish the season unranked and under .500, proving that even that win on Ohio State’s schedule wasn’t that impressive.
There was also chatter that Notre Dame should’ve been taken out of the top four because of the loss to Clemson in the rematch. But how can you take a team out that’s only loss was to another top-four team, with that team’s one loss coming to Notre Dame?
If there was a better candidate to take the Irish’s spot, I would’ve been all ears. While finishing No. 5 in the rankings, Texas A&M in my mind was not a candidate for this spot. Quarterback Kellen Mond left a lot to be desired at times this season. Also, if you slip A&M in at four instead of Notre Dame, then you set up a rematch against Alabama, despite losing 52-24 back in October and proving it wasn’t in the same discussion as the Crimson Tide.
The only thing that could have shook the rankings is if Florida beat Alabama in the SEC Championship. The committee left some room after last week’s rankings to do exactly that if the Gators pulled off the upset.
If not for a loss to a downtrodden LSU team because of a throwing of a shoe that resulted in an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that later allowed LSU to kick a game-winning field goal, Florida’s close performance with the Crimson Tide could’ve been enough for Florida to sneak in.
But I still think we have the best teams in the playoff. Alabama has looked unstoppable this year with two Heisman frontrunners. Clemson and Ohio State will play in a rematch of last season’s semifinal that saw Trevor Lawrence and the Tigers come from behind and defeat Ohio State.
So what should we take from this? The committee is, at times, predictable, but predictability isn’t necessarily a bad thing, especially in a year where nothing, and I mean nothing, has been predictable.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.