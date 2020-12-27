The Bears were expected to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday. And unlike receiving gifts on Christmas Day, there weren’t many surprises in this one.
After the Jacksonville Jaguars locked up the No. 1 overall pick last week after the New York Jets earned their first victory of the season, putting both teams at 1-14. But the Jaguars owned the tiebreaker and would only not get the No. 1 pick if they won. But with the Jets’ win today, the Jaguars will no doubt have the pick to most likely draft Trevor Lawrence.
The game was close early, the Bears holding a 13-10 lead going into halftime before exploding for three third-quarter touchdowns.
10 of Trubisky’s 24 completions went to Allen Robinson, who turned those 10 receptions into 103 yards. While Robinson did the heavy lifting in the passing game, it was Jimmy Graham who finished off some of those drives, turning four receptions into 69 yards and two touchdowns.
The Bears have been the ultimate “hot and cold” team this season. After starting the season 5-1, they lost five straight games.
But since that time, Trubisky has looked sharp at times, but also barely competent at times. More importantly, he hasn’t been bad enough to lose any games as of lately.
The rushing attack has also gotten immensely better, as David Montgomery rushed for 95 yards on Sunday to help the Bears to their third win in a row. Over the past five games, Montgomery is averaging 105 rushing yards per game and is finally starting to live up to the pre-draft hype.
Don’t read too much into the Bears win over the Jaguars, considering the Jaguars are essentially trying to lose to make sure they keep the No. 1 pick.
The Bears control their own destiny and make the playoffs with a win against the Green Bay Packers. The Packers will still have a lot to play for, as they will likely still be in a battle for the No. 1 seed and homefield advantage throughout the playoffs with the New Orleans Saints.
But the Bears have another avenue, even with a loss to Green Bay next week. Bears fans will be paying close attention to when the Cardinals play the Los Angeles Rams next week, as an Arizona loss would put the Bears in the playoffs. The Cardinals and Kyler Murray have looked less than stellar recently, far from the level they were playing at that had Murray in the MVP conversation.
But the Rams have looked far from good the last two games, falling to the previously winless New York Jets and followed that with a performance that scored no touchdowns and were without No. 1 running back Cam Akers due to a high-ankle sprain.
It remains to be seen if Akers will be back for next week and whether Jared Goff’s thumb impacts his ability to throw the ball. It sure did Sunday, when the quarterback seemingly couldn’t throw more than 10 yards and averaged just 5.4 yards per attempt.
