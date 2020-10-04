Lakeview College of Nursing
Lakeview College of Nursing recently held three ceremonies to recognize students who achieved the transition into clinical practice within their bachelor’s degree nursing program.
Students from the local area who participated in one of the ceremonies held on the College’s Charleston and Danville campuses include the following:
Bryson Cutts of Greenup
Mallorie Mason of Shelbyville
Shawn Weber of Teutopolis
Andrew Worthey of Louisville
Claire Zumbahlen of Newton
The College’s faculty, who were also wearing white coats, cloaked the students with their new garments. The white color of the coat represents compassionate caring, and the student’s receipt of the jacket demonstrates a commitment to this compassionate and humanistic care, according to Carolyn Rauch, who is an assistant professor at Lakeview College of Nursing. Rauch spoke at two of the events about the symbolism that the white coat represents.
“Historically, the white coat ceremony has been reserved for a college of medicine as a way of welcoming new physicians into professional practice. The new physicians would receive their white lab coats upon graduation in recognition of their accomplishment,” said Rauch.
Within the nursing community, the right of passage into professional practice has traditionally been symbolized by graduates receiving their college’s official nursing pin. Although this tradition continues, the nursing profession, as well as overall health care, has changed, explained Rauch.
