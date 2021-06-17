Lakeview College of Nursing
Joseph Runde of Teutopolis recently graduated from Lakeview College of Nursing.
Runde earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing through the College's Charleston location.
He is a 2017 graduate of Teutopolis High School and a 2019 graduate of Lake Land College in Mattoon. He is the son of Joseph and Jeanette Runde of Teutopolis.
Missouri State University
Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the dean's list.
For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the spring semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average on a 4.00 scale. Among those named to the list are:
Lauryn Douthit of Effingham
Emma Fearday of Sigel
Clarke University
Hanna Wolff of Mason was named to the dean's list at Clarke University for the spring 2021 semester. The list recognizes full-time undergraduate Clarke students who have earned a 3.65 grade-point average or above, on a 4.0 scale, with a minimum of 12 graded hours.
