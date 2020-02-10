University of Alabama
A total of 12,050 students enrolled during the 2019 fall semester at The University of Alabama were named to the Dean's List with an academic record of 3.5 or above.
The UA Dean's List recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
The following local students made the list:
Brett A Hodges, Edgewood
Parker Haley Anderson, Effingham
Lindsey Elaine Stephenson, Effingham
