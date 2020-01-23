University of Evansville
More than 750 students were named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s List at University of Evansville. The following local students made the list:
Crayton Chesnut of Dieterich, a junior majoring in Marketing.
Kyle Hartke of Effingham, a senior majoring in Biology.
Paige Webster of Newton, a junior majoring in Neuroscience.
Kyla Burton of Ste. Marie, a senior majoring in Exercise Science.
Keri Zumbahlen of Newton, a sophomore majoring in Exercise Science.
To merit the honor of being placed on the Dean’s List each semester, a student must have carried a full academic load of 12 hours or more, excluding pass/fail courses, and have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
SIUE
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has announced the names of students qualifying for the Fall 2019 Dean’s List. To qualify, a student must maintain a grade-point average of 3.5 or better and have 12 hours calculated (B is equivalent to 3.0; A to 4.0).
Altamont
Elizabeth Anne Biggs, Undeclared
Samuel Edward Childerson, Business Economics and Finance, BS
Sara Gabriela Flores Madrid, Industrial Engineering, BS
Rachel Lynn Grobengieser, Nursing, BS
Libby Chylene Heiser, Speech Lang Path & Audiology, BS
Deidre K. Ledbetter, Pharmacy, PHRMD
Dylan Matthew Marble, Undeclared
Tinley Marie Mette, Nursing, BS
Caitlyn Faye White, Nursing, BS
Dieterich
Jacob Shane Beckman, Electrical Engineering, BS
Jessica Marie Drees, Accountancy, BSA
Jacob William Esker, Elementary Education, BS
Travis Bradley Niemerg, Electrical Engineering, BS
Brooke Brianne Shoemaker, Biological Sciences, BS
Edgewood
Beau Dylan Glen Manuel, Industrial Engineering, BS
Adam Jeffrey Mayhaus, Business Administration, MBA
Effingham
Sophia Jean Ballard, Applied Communication Studies, BS
Braydon Dallas Bone, Exercise Science, BS
Abby Marie Brown, Biological Sciences, BS
Saidee Leann Bushur, Speech Lang Path & Audiology, BS
Hope Ann Collier, Biological Sciences, BS
Wittni Rene Cotton, Theater & Dance, BA
Ethyn Isaiah Dust, Psychology, BS
Brynn Maxine Flack, Nursing, BS
Zach Anthony Gardewine, Nursing, BS
Nathaniel Dean Gengler, Chemistry, BS
Nicholas John Grunloh, Biological Sciences, BS
Camryn Marie Heuerman, Elementary Education, BS
Megan Marie Hodge, Undeclared
Hailey Sue Hoelscher, Nursing, BS
Leah Marie Jansen, Nursing, BS
Anna Elizabeth Jones, Nursing, BS
Meredith Elaine Kull, Early Childhood Education, BS
Wyatt Lee Lawrence, Undeclared
Noah Michael Lohman, Computer Engineering, BS
Luke Jeffrey Ludwig, Undeclared
Emily McDevitt, Exercise Science, BS
Jacob Zachary Mette, Civil Engineering, BS
Andrew Moeller, Mechanical Engineering, BS
Brian L. Ritz, Criminal Justice Studies, BS
Mitchell McKinley Sager, Undeclared
Skyler Dawn Schafer, Undeclared
Abigail R. Schmidt, Elementary Education, BS
Jacob Schmidt, Exercise Science, BS
Sarah Elizabeth Schmidt, Undeclared
Logan Mitchell Weis, Pharmacy, PHRMD
Blake Charles Robert White, Mass Communications. BS
Trent Michael Wilkinson, Mechanical Engineering, BS
Claire Elizabeth Wortman, Undeclared
Farina
Christopher David Roberts, History, BS
Kassandra Viramontes, Business Administration, BS
Herrick
Kirby E. Casner, Social Work, BSW
Hidalgo
Elizabeth Jean Ellingsworth, Childhood Education. BS
Kinmundy
Karli Janise Rose, Undeclared
Mason
Keidron Nicole Duckwitz, Nursing, BS
Cody Robert Smith, Undeclared
Montrose
Wyatt Charles Abbott, Computer Engineering, BS
Ryan Vincent Hagen, Undeclared
Emma Marie Pitcher, Undeclared
Kelsey Wente, Nursing (RN), BS
Newton
Brycen James Dhom, Electrical Engineering, BS
Madelyn Rose Geier, Exercise Science, BS
Kristen Mae Hardiek, Elementary Education, BS
Cathryn Jane Homan, Exercise Science, BS
Rebeca House, Pharmacy, PHRMD
Cali Elaine Johnson, Business Administration, BS
Tucker James Rieman, Undeclared
Taylor Dawn Smith, Mathematical Studies, BS
Grant Albert Stark, Exercise Science, BS
Brett Tyler Woodard, Undeclared
Lesley Ann Woods, Mathematical Studies, BS
Claudia Michelle Zuber, Undeclared
St. Elmo
Wade William Ireland, Undeclared
Ste. Marie
Grace Anne Hartrich, Elementary Education, BS
Shumway
Sarah C. Kirchhofer, Elementary Education, BS
Sydney Breann Waldhoff, Undeclared
Stewardson
Clara Margaret Kaufman, Social Work, BSW
Strasburg
Hannah Noel Schumacher, Nursing, BS
Teutopolis
Mikayla Daniel Blankenship, Undeclared
Jamie Ann-Marie Bloemer, Undeclared
Hutson Nathanial Coventry, Accountancy, BSA
Thomas John Flach, Business Administration, BS
Claire M. Hemmen, Accountancy, BSA
Mitchell Lawrence Jansen, Undeclared
Madison Hope Magee, Business Administration, BS
Allie Marie Niebrugge, Undeclared
Richard Bernard Overbeck, Mechanical Engineering, BS
Danielle Jo Repking, Business Administration, BS
Maci Rose Rieman, Pharmacy, PHRMD
Beth Ann Schabbing, Social Work, BSW
Abigail C. Schmidt, Undeclared
Maria Robyn Vonderheide, Business Administration, BS
Mathew Jude Weber, Construction Management, BS
Toledo
Megan Camille Walsh, Anthropology, BS
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.