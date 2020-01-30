Olney Central College
Students at Olney Central College have been named to the Chief Executive Officer’s, President’s and Dean’s Lists for fall semester 2019.
Students named to the Chief Executive Officer’s List have attained a grade point average of 3.90 or higher, on a 4.0 scale. Those on the President’s List have achieved a grade point average between 3.75 and 3.89, while those students named to the Dean’s List have earned a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.74.
Chief Executive Officer’s List
Clay City: Austin Henderson
Dieterich: Gracie Britton
Louisville: Maggie Fender, Makina Wattles and Brandon Weber
Newton: Julia Camarillo, Kendall Ferguson, Baylee Goss, Samuel Hemrich, Logan Huston, Erica Johnson, Ian Snarr and Judd Sowers
President’s List
Clay City: Nicholas Miller
Louisville: Keisha Allen, Thomas King, Albert Rinehart and Trey Smith
Newton: Kaitlyn Ellison
Dean’s List
Clay City: Joseph Klingler
Dieterich: Blaine Niebrugge
Louisville: Cassidy Coble, Nicholas Rucker and Clare Workman
Montrose: Michael Evans
Newton: Chase Galloway and Josey Hyatt
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.