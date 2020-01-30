Olney Central College

Students at Olney Central College have been named to the Chief Executive Officer’s, President’s and Dean’s Lists for fall semester 2019.

Students named to the Chief Executive Officer’s List have attained a grade point average of 3.90 or higher, on a 4.0 scale. Those on the President’s List have achieved a grade point average between 3.75 and 3.89, while those students named to the Dean’s List have earned a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.74.

Chief Executive Officer’s List

Clay City: Austin Henderson

Dieterich: Gracie Britton

Louisville: Maggie Fender, Makina Wattles and Brandon Weber

Newton: Julia Camarillo, Kendall Ferguson, Baylee Goss, Samuel Hemrich, Logan Huston, Erica Johnson, Ian Snarr and Judd Sowers

President’s List

Clay City: Nicholas Miller

Louisville: Keisha Allen, Thomas King, Albert Rinehart and Trey Smith

Newton: Kaitlyn Ellison

Dean’s List

Clay City: Joseph Klingler

Dieterich: Blaine Niebrugge

Louisville: Cassidy Coble, Nicholas Rucker and Clare Workman

Montrose: Michael Evans

Newton: Chase Galloway and Josey Hyatt

