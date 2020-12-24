2020 has brought change for everybody. But in some rare instances, that change was good.
For St. Anthony boys basketball coach Cody Rincker, the change was good, as he is now the principal at St. Anthony Grade School. While he misses basketball and wishes he was coaching, he admits he's been able to stay plenty busy in the new position.
"The principal job keeps me pretty busy," Rincker said. "We've tried to stay in contact to a certain degree with our players. But really, our hands our tied and we really can't do anything. That's the difficult part. By doing individual stuff, you run into turning this thing into a nine-month season and never getting to play a game.
"One thing this has allowed me to do is to pour my heart and soul into the grade school principal job. Not that I wouldn't have anyway, but in some regards it's not divided at all right now. I don't have that other part where I'm leaving to go to practice and in some regards from that standpoint it's allowed me to dive in a little deeper to this part. But at the same time I very much miss going to practice. It's been a unique set of circumstances."
Both Rincker and former St. Anthony girls basketball coach Bart Wiedman admit how the holidays and basketball have gone hand-in-hand and how those tournaments are used to measure where your team is.
"As a player growing up at Stew-Stras, we didn't have a turkey tournament to play in, but we always had the homecoming game," Rincker said. "I would say for a lot of people those Christmas tournaments are the true start of basketball season in some regards."
"As a person who played in high school at St. Anthony, everybody looked forward to going to play at Eastern for the Charleston Holiday Tournament and get to play on the college floor," Wiedman said. "It's nice and enjoyable for the families to watch together."
Rincker then talks about the transition from playing in the Vandalia Holiday Tournament to switching to the Effingham-Teutopolis Christmas Classic.
"As a coach that Christmas tournament is a huge test for us, especially going from Vandalia up here to the Effingham-Teutopolis Christmas Classic," Rincker said. "Over the last two years, we went from being in the championship game almost every year down in Vandalia to playing in the 12th place game. We've come out of the tournament 2-2 both times and played some really good teams and different types of teams. It's definitely a time of year you were always looking forward to.
"[Vandalia] served us well for the purposes and needs we had at the time during the five or six years we were down there. We were able to come away three times as champions. Our program has developed and were looking for something new and had the chance to get into the Christmas Classic and play some unique and diverse competition was an opportunity we had to take."
Both coaches agree that being together so often over the course of the tournament and in between games helped build a team chemistry and strengthen the bond for the tough slate of games that was ahead.
"That's the growth and learning process as a team," Rincker said. "You don't want to be the same in March as you are in November. One of the ways in which you can get past that and really improve on those dynamics execution wise. But part of execution is understanding the team chemistry aspect of it and being on the same page.
"When I took over in 2013, we went down there with a team that was a good group of friends and I think that's where I really started to value even more so the comradery and the teamwork. That group had a lot of good friends. They really got along well and that bond was almost better than the talent they had at times. That cohesion really gave us another element defensively. Flora had a really good team that year. Altamont was 25-4 that year and we beat them in the semifinal and beat Flora in the final."
"As a coach, it's a great time for those holiday tournaments just because you're gearing up for the middle of your season and can kind of judge where you're at and what you need to work on heading into that postseason," said Wiedman. "For us, it was always nice going up to Mattoon, until Altamont came to play there, we were the only 1A team that was always there, so we got to play against bigger schools all the time, get that competition and measure yourself up a little bit.
"I think it makes it a lot more special when you accomplish something that's great. Not only are there Christmas tournaments, but Thanksgiving tournaments now too. Those first tournaments at Thanksgiving, everyone is so tired and you don't get a lot of that comradery. Whereas Christmas, the kids are more in shape and love spending time with each other. We would try and find time to go out to eat. I think that's really important to build that bond, so when you hit the postseason, that bond is there and you'll lay yourself on the line for the others because you've been through so much together."
With Christmas tournaments and getting so many games in a short amount of time, you're having to learn how to prep quickly for teams without a lot of practice really stretches and grows the team in many aspects that are intangibles and not really always seen or able to practice in a practice setting. Christmas tournaments provide a lot of those dynamics."
While Rincker didn't pinpoint one particular game or memory as his favorite, he said he does enjoy seeing the team grow during this time of year.
"We've had quite a bit of success, but even the years we haven't had success as far as winning games when we went .500, or in one case went below .500 down in Vandalia, the coaching answer is probably how much the team grows and develops," Rincker said. "The true comradery you gain from those while learning about your team is probably what I always take the most.
"The winning aspect of it, it's hard to take away from that first year not knowing what to expect. The very first year we went down to Vandalia my first year as a coach, the team was 11-19 the year before. We had a great start to the season. But there's several good teams down there. Then they come away with a couple of big wins and win at Vandalia in my first year as a coach was humbling, but at the same time I thought 'I can do this.'"
