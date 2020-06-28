While Illinois schools were supposedly going to be allowed to into the second stage of Return to Play once the state entered Stage Four of Reopen Illinois according to the latest draft, however the IHSA is still waiting on the go-ahead from the Illinois Department of Public Health to approve said draft.
While basketball isn’t necessarily around the corner, the month of June was largely used for summer camps and scrimmages before the student-athletes started practicing for their fall sport in July and August.
“Right now we’re just still doing conditioning stuff,” said Effingham head coach Obie Farmer. “If we get to move onto the next phase, that’ll mean we can get in the gym and maybe talk about some stuff and possibly get some shots up.
“However, we still have to wait for the Illinois Department of Public Health to approve the IHSA’s draft before we’re allowed to move on. Even though the state has opened up to the next phase, we still have to wait until the Department of Public Health tells the IHSA and then the IHSA tells us. Our school district said we’re waiting until the next phase approved by the IHSA, which I’m all for and I’ll follow whatever the district says.”
But Farmer knows that the last time guidelines had to pass through multiple entities that it could take some time.
“Last time they did this, they did it with the Department of Education, in terms of giving the okay for the fall for schools and stuff, and it took about two weeks before we started having contact with our kids,” Farmer said.
“We’re hoping it doesn’t take that long to move onto the next phase for the IHSA. When we do, we’re hoping to really hit the ground running. I know my kids have been playing basketball, so hopefully not that much stuff to make up.”
But Farmer says this has given his players an opportunity to really work on their individual game in the delay of working on their team game.
“Even if it wasn’t due to COVID-19, you like to have kids that want to get better on their own,” Farmer said. “Besides just getting together on their own, I know some of them play AAU and that they’re still trying to stay active.”
While they might be past the proposed date of June 26, Farmer remains hopeful that the state and IHSA will come through with a decision soon enough based on the things that are starting to open.
“We can be frustrated with a number of different groups, but in the end it doesn’t mater until they get together and catchup on any documentation or processing they need to do to figure out if our phases are going to work,” Farmer said. “I think they will because you’re seeing youth sports getting going, AAU getting going, some travel baseball and softball getting going.
“Football and basketball and other sports here at the high school are trying to do the same thing, but with us falling under the IHSA, we have a governing body that says we have to hold on until they give the approval. We’ve been chomping at the bit. For a guy like me who wants to see his kids get in the gym, this is about torture.”
