The Effingham Daily News has determined that a story published on page A1 on Saturday, April 4, quoted someone who intentionally misidentified himself to the newspaper as Rob French, assistant general manager of the Popeyes restaurant in the TA Travel Center in Effingham. In fact, the person quoted was not Rob French. Because of the deception, the EDN has removed the story from its website.
Clarification
