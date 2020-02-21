A Feb. 11 story on page A1 incorrectly stated that Winnebago Industries could not make a custom vehicle that could serve as a mobile chemotherapy unit. Winnebago does make custom units, but certain measurements could not be met for the local vehicle.
Clarification
