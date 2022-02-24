In the Feb. 23 article, “New housing amendments seek to address zoning, subdivision issues,” the 2019 amendment also addressed people’s ability to park recreational vehicles outside one’s private property on city right of way, in addition to living in them. The Daily News regrets the omission.
Clarifcation
Tags
Trending Video
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Woman breaks leg after jump from Lake Sara house fire
- Altamont man arrested on multiple drug charges
- UPDATE: Watson man dies following crash on Funkhouser Road
- Interstate traffic stop leads to cannabis-trafficking arrests in Effingham County
- ONE HECK'ERT' OF A SEASON: CHBC's Heckert scores 1,000th point on the same court as her mom; records triple-double all during junior year
- FIRST TIME FOR EVERYTHING: Seniors Fearday and Moore capture first regional title with win over Altamont; Romack and James win first as coaching duo
- Semi drivers seriously injured in interstate accident
- Letter to the Editor: Regarding Aaron Hyche's release under Medical Release Act
- REGIONAL CHAMPIONS: St. Anthony girls basketball defeats CHBC to win first regional title since 2019
- ISP arrest Neoga man for aggravated battery of a child
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.