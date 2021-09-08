City of Effingham names Lt. Tom Webb Employee of Quarter

Lt. Tom Webb of the Effingham Police Department was awarded Employee of the Quarter as a part of the City’s Employee Recognition Program.
The Employee of the Quarter Award recognizes an employee who demonstrated either distinguished or extraordinary service during the fiscal quarter or other accomplishments that typically go unnoticed but are worthy of recognition.
Webb was nominated for his hard work and positive attitude toward both other officers on his team and the public. Webb always goes above and beyond on the job. He strives to help the public anyway he can, including advocating for the people in our community who need it the most. He works well with other agencies to help facilitate any processes necessary to get help. He is truly dedicated to his job and to serving and protecting the citizens of Effingham.
Webb has also lent his leadership to multiple projects throughout the police department. He has a teamwork mentality and consistently strives to support his staff for their hard work.
The city appreciates the public's continued participation in its Employee Recognition Program. If you notice a city employee going above and beyond to serve you, call city hall at 217-342-5300, email jkemper@effinghamil.com or use the Effingham Connection App!
