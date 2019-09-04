EFFINGHAM— The Effingham City Council recently discussed infrastructure updates to the Rollin Hills subdivision.
Public Works Director Jeremy Heuerman told the council that he expects the Rollin Hills project to occur over the course of a few years with an expected start time as early as next year.
“We’re looking to start multiyear improvements to the subdivision out there. One of the first things we’re going to start looking at are ... underground utilities, which is the water mains,” Heuerman said.
Some water mains in the subdivision were replaced in recent years, Heuerman said, but the remaining water mains date back to 1950. Heuerman said those mains are made of cast iron and need replaced.
Heuerman said the Rollin Hills area has experienced several water main breaks, making replacing the structures a top priority.
Heuerman said the Farnsworth Group submitted a design for the water main replacement with services coming in at a cost of $14,200. The project would be included in the fiscal year 2020 budget and funded by the Triangle Business District.
Other infrastructure changes will follow the water main replacements, too.
“Once we get (the water mains) done, just kind of looking into the future a little bit, we’ll look at the actual storm sewers,” Heuerman said. “We’re looking to do that this winter as far as sizing and designing storm sewers. Then, we’ll also take a look at the curves in the streets themselves once that’s in place.”
Meanwhile, the council heard a request from the economic development sector for a consultant to take a look at TIF areas. Because it was a discussion item, the council did not take action.
City Administrator Steve Miller said a consultant would assist the city in expanding and combining the Central Area and Industrial TIFs.
“The city desires to look at a consultant possibly to extend the life of the Central Area TIF and the Industrial TIF and connect and expand the Industrial TIF to connect to the Central Area TIF,” Miller said.
The Central TIF district spans much of the downtown area and includes a portion of S. Maple Street and part of W. Lawrence Avenue. The Industrial TIF extends to W. Jaycee Avenue, portions of S. Banker Street, some of the area along W. Wabash Avenue and reaches to Bourgeois Avenue.
Miller said the purpose of merging the two TIF districts is to ease fund transfers. Economic Development Director Todd Hull said such funds could help pay for projects across the two TIF areas.
Hull added the merger would extend the life of the TIFs, which he estimated to expire in 2023 and 2025.
In other business, the council:
- Heard from Justin McWhorter, owner of Joe’s Liquor Cabinet, located at 3003 S. Banker St., that he sold his building to Agustin Angel and Josefina Jacinto, subsequently relinquishing his liquor license. The new owners have submitted an application for a liquor license and wish to run the business as a liquor store. If no objections to the application, an ordinance will be brought back to the council for a vote on the approval of the license.
