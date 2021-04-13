First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Sunday, April 18 — Worship Service, 9:30 a.m. in person or online. To register for in-person service call the church office at 217-342-6272 or watch online via YouTube or the church’s Facebook page, the First Presbyterian Church Effingham, IL.
Tuesday, April 20 — Knitting Group, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, April 21 — Unit 40 Preschool Screening, noon; Youth Meeting, 6 p.m.
Thursday, April 22 — Unit 40 Preschool Screening, 9 a.m.
Friday, April 23 — Men’s Bible Study, 6:30 a.m., Kirby’s IGA
St. John’s Lutheran
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
Food Pantry second and fourth Tuesdays 3-4 p.m., drive-thru only.
Pastor Burdick has devotions on St. John’s Lutheran Church Facebook page at noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. They can be watched live or anytime after noon. Previous recordings also may be viewed.
Sunday service is available on the church’s website www.stjohnslcms.net via YouTube, or watch on Mediacom Channel 81 at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Sunday, April 18 — Worship Services with Holy Communion, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; New Member Welcome, 9 a.m.; Christian Education Classes, 9:15 a.m.
Monday, April 19 — Board of Evangelism, noon
Tuesday, April 20 — LWML JOY SHOP, 6 p.m.; Church Council Meeting, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, April 21 — Staff Devotion and Meeting, 1 p.m.; Board of Youth, 6 p.m.; Adult Confirmation Class, 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 24 — Praise Band Practice, 8 a.m.; Worship Services, 4 and 5:30 p.m
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.