Effingham Episcopal Fellowship
At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, the Effingham Episcopal Fellowship will celebrate a Holy Eucharist in the Chapel at The Cross.
Following announcements by Father Mike Clark, pianist Becky Lustig will open the service by playing the hymn “He is Risen, He is Risen," from a melody written in 1680.
Lay Eucharistic Minister and Postulant for Holy Orders, Danny Shuler, will act as Lector for the Bible readings. The first reading will be from the Acts of the Apostles, chapter 2, verses 36-41. In this section of Acts, Apostle Peter addresses a large crowd of Israelites and answers their question: “What shall we do?”
Shuler will lead the congregation in reciting portions of Psalm 16. Father Clark will read the Gospel lesson Luke 24: 13-35. This is Luke's story of the resurrected Jesus appearing to two disciples on the road to Emmaus.
After the Gospel reading, Shuler will preach a sermon on the readings. Father Clark will lead the reading of the Nicene Creed and prepare for Holy Communion. Lustig will end the service by playing the hymn “The Day of Resurrection," composed with the words of John of Damascus from the 8th century.
Come to the base of the Big Cross Wednesday evening, sit in the back if you wish and watch a Christian religious service that is nearly 2,000 years old.
First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
All services are in person in the Chapel at The Cross and also online via the church’s Facebook page, The First Presbyterian Church Effingham, IL.
An inspirational message is also given by Pastor Katie Orth every Sunday at 7:45 a.m. on WXEF 97.9 and KJ Country 102.3 radio stations.
You may find updates on the below activities and others at effinghampresbyterian.org.
Tuesday, April 25: Music Rehearsal, 5 p.m.; Dinner Club, 6 p.m., El Rancherito
Friday, April 28: Men’s Prayer Group, 7 a.m., Kirby Foods
Sunday, April 30: Worship Service, 10:15 a.m., chapel at The Cross; Youth Group, 6 p.m.
Manna Closet collection for April is toothbrushes and toothpaste.
