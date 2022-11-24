Watson Baptist
Visit http://watson-baptisthcurch.com for a prayer list, devotionals and a link to facebook.com/Watson-Baptist-Church-120748741272402, where sermons are livestreamed Sundays at 10:30 a.m. Sunday School is at 9:30 a.m. and church service at 10:30 a.m. Bible Study is every Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Watson Baptist Church will host the following activities:
Nov. 27-Dec. 3 — Lottie Moon Week of Prayer
Saturday, Dec. 10 — First Responders Celebration and Community Outreach, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Watson Baptist Church, soup and sandwich lunch, you don’t need to be a first responder to attend, all Watson residents are welcome
Sunday, Dec. 11 — Christmas musical, 10:30 a.m.
Donations for the month go to St. Jude.
