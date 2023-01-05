Centenary UMC
Centenary United Methodist Church, Effingham, hosts the following activities:
Worship services every Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 9 a.m. Sunday School begins at 10:15 a.m. Holy Communion is offered the first weekend of each month. Sunday Livestream service is on church’s Facebook page.
Quilters meet every Monday at 9 a.m. Men’s Group meets every second Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. Pick-It-Up Effingham meets every third Saturday of the month at 9 a.m. On Wednesdays, Handbell rehearsal is at 6 p.m. and Alleluia Choir rehearsal is at 7 p.m. Every second and fourth Tuesdays of each month is Brookstone Bible Study at 9 a.m. Canned food is accepted for Catholic Charities.
Monday, Jan. 16 — Office closed
Saturday, Jan. 21 — Youth Saturday
Sunday, Jan. 22 — Youth Sunday and Junior Handbells play
Saturday, Jan. 28 — Henderson Mission Camp
Sunday, Jan. 29 — Henderson Mission Camp and Adult Handbells play
