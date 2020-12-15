Sacred Heart
Sacred Heart Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
8:30 a.m. weekday Masses will be livestreamed on Facebook: SacredHeartCatholicParishEffinghamIL, and on "Sacred Heart Effingham" YouTube page.
Friday, Dec. 18 — Liturgy of the Hours Prayer, 7:45 a.m., church; Chaplet of Divine Mercy, 3 p.m., church
Saturday, Dec. 19 — Reconciliation, 3 p.m.; Mass, 4 p.m., sign-up is encouraged, but not required, sign up by calling the parish office 217-347-7177; SCRIP cards sold after Mass; Movie Night "Mary of Nazareth," 6 p.m., church
Sunday, Dec. 20 — Masses, 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. Signup is encouraged but not required. Call parish office at 217-347-7177 to sign up. 8:30 a.m. Mass will also be livestreamed on Facebook: SacredHeartCatholicParishEffinghamIL, and on “Sacred Heart Effingham” YouTube page; SCRIP cards sold after Mass; RCIA Class, 11:30 a.m.; Mass in Spanish, 7 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 21 — Rorate Mass in candlelight, 6 a.m.; Liturgy of the Hours Prayer, 7:45 a.m., church; Mass, 8:30 a.m.; Chaplet of Divine Mercy, 3 p.m., church
Tuesday, Dec. 22 — Liturgy of the Hours Prayer, 7:45 a.m., church; Masses, 8:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.; Chaplet of Divine Mercy, 3 p.m., Church
Wednesday, Dec. 23 — Liturgy of the Hours Prayer, 7:45 a.m., church; Mass, 8:30 a.m.; Bible Study, 9:15 a.m., Narthex; Chaplet of Divine Mercy, 3 p.m., Church
Thursday, Dec. 24 — Christmas Vigil Mass, 4 and 7 p.m., Signup is encouraged but not required. Call parish office at 217-347-7177 to sign up. 8:30 a.m. Mass will also be livestreamed on Facebook: SacredHeartCatholicParishEffinghamIL, and on “Sacred Heart Effingham” YouTube page
Friday, Dec. 25 — Midnight Christmas Mass, 12 a.m., Signup is encouraged but not required. Call parish office at 217-347-7177; Christmas Mass, 8:30 a.m., Signup is encouraged but not required. Call parish office at 217-347-7177 to sign up. 8:30 a.m. Mass will also be livestreamed on Facebook: SacredHeartCatholicParishEffinghamIL, and on “Sacred Heart Effingham” YouTube page; Christmas Mass, 10:30 a.m., Signup is encouraged but not required. Call parish office at 217-347-7177 to sign up; Christmas Spanish Mass, 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.