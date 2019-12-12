Watson UMC
Watson United Methodist Church will host the following activities:
• Sunday, Dec. 15 — Youth Group, 11 a.m.;
• Tuesday, Dec. 17 — Advent Bible Study, 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Watson Baptist
Watson Baptist Church will host the following activities:
• Wednesday, Dec. 18 — Bible Study with Pastor Van, 6 p.m.; Choir Practice, 7 p.m.
• Friday, Dec. 20 — Christmas Caroling, 6 p.m.
• Sunday, Dec. 22 — Christmas Choir presents “Messiah, Heaven’s Glory”, 10:30 a.m.
New Life United Pentecostal
• Sunday, Dec. 15 — “The Great (Late) Potentate” Christmas musical, 10 a.m.; “He Came Anyway” play, 6 p.m., 211 N. 4th Street, Effingham
• Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Christmas Eve Candlelight service, 6-6:30 p.m.
Strong Tower Church
• Sunday, Dec. 22 —”What a Wonderful Name” Christmas musical, 10 a.m., Lincolnland building, 1901 S. Fourth St., Ste. 221, Effingham
