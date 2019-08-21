Centenary UMC
Centenary United Methodist Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Sunday, Aug. 25 — Step-Up Facilitator Meeting, 10:15 a.m..
• Monday, Aug. 26 — Quilters, 9 a.m.
• Tuesday, Aug. 27 — Brookstone Estates Bible Study, 9 a.m.; The Glenwood Bible Study, 10:30 a.m.
• Wednesday, Aug. 28 — Handbell Choir Rehearsal, 6 p.m.; Youth Group Cookout, 6 p.m.; Alleluia Choir Rehearsal, 7 p.m.
First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Saturday, Aug. 24 — Family Canoe & Kayak Trip, leaving church at 7:45 a.m.
• Wednesday, Aug. 28 — Youth Group (Sixth Grade-High School), 5:30 p.m.
• Friday, Aug. 30 — Men's Bible Study, Martin's IGA, 6:30 a.m.
• Monthly Food Pantry Challenge: Spaghetti/Pasta noodles and Pasta Sauce (No glass jar)
St. John’s
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Sunday, Aug. 25 — Fellowship Of Christian Athletes (FCA) Presentation during Sunday School, 9:15 a.m.; Rally Day, 10:30 a.m. service; cookout and games, bounce houses and more, 11 a.m.
• Monday, Aug. 26 — Preschool Parent Meeting, 7 p.m.; Adult Instruction Class, 6:30 p.m.
• Thursday, Aug. 29 — Golden Eagles Lunch, noon
St. Anthony
St. Anthony Catholic Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Tuesday, Aug. 27 — Grief Support Meeting, 6:15 p.m., parish center
• Friday, Aug. 30 — SonRise Men’s Group, 6:30 a.m.
Sacred Heart
Sacred Heart Church, Effingham, will host the following activities:
• Saturday, Aug. 24 — Mass, 4 p.m., Sacred Heart gymnasium; Reconciliation, 3 p.m.
• Sunday, Aug. 25 — Masses, 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. Spanish, all in Sacred Heart School gym
• Aug. 26, 27, 29, 30 — Mass, 6:45 a.m., Sacred Heart School parish center
• Wednesday, Aug. 28 — All-School Mass, 8:30 a.m., Sacred Heart gym
Watson Baptist
Watson Baptist Church will host the following activities:
• Sunday, Aug. 25 — Music Appreciation Sunday
• Wednesday, Aug. 28 — Bible Study with Pastor Van, 6 p.m.; Choir Practice, 7 p.m.
