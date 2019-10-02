The Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City junior high girls basketball program go started last Friday with a sweep of Neoga, but then got swept on Tuesday by Vandalia.
CHBC 7th beat Neoga, 21-11, and CHBC 8th beat Neoga, 36-17. CHBC 7th lost to Vandalia, 26-18, 28-22.
Friday
7th
CHBC 21, Neoga 11
CHBC 6-5-5-5--21
N'oga 5-0-3-1--11
CHBC stats: Macee Rodman 15 (6 FGs, 3/8 FTs), Birgen Schlanser 4 (FG, 2/2 FTs), Adelyn Musson 2 (FG). Team FGs 8. Team FTs 5-of-10.
N'oga stats: Richards 7 (3 FGs, 1/2 FTs), Kepp 4 (2 FGs). Team Fgs 5. Team FTs 1-of-3.
8th
CHBC 36, Neoga 17
CHBC 9-8-10-9--36
N'oga 6-0-5-6--17
CHBC stats: Ruby 15 6 FGs, 3/3 FTs), Shae Nohren 9 (4 FGs, 1/2 FTs), Kendyl Vaughn 6 (3 Fgs, 0/5 FT), Marissa Summers 6 (2 FGs, 2/4 FTs). Team FGs 15. Team FTs 6-of-18.
Neo stats: Campbell 9 (4 FGs, 1/6 FTs), Kepp 4 (2 FGs), Eaton 2 (FG), Sampson 2 (FG). Team FGs 8. Team FTs 1-of-6.
Tuesday
7th
Vandalia 26, CHBC 18
Vandy 4-6-5-11--26
CHBC 0-4-10-4--18
CHBC stats:
Vandy stats:
8th
Vandalia 28, CHBC 22
Vandy 15-4-7-2--28
CHBC 7-2-6-7--22
CHBC stats:
Vandy stats:
