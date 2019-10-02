The Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City junior high girls basketball program go started last Friday with a sweep of Neoga, but then got swept on Tuesday by Vandalia.

CHBC 7th beat Neoga, 21-11, and CHBC 8th beat Neoga, 36-17. CHBC 7th lost to Vandalia, 26-18, 28-22.

Friday

7th

CHBC 21, Neoga 11

CHBC  6-5-5-5--21

N'oga  5-0-3-1--11

CHBC stats: Macee Rodman 15 (6 FGs, 3/8 FTs), Birgen Schlanser 4 (FG, 2/2 FTs), Adelyn Musson 2 (FG). Team FGs 8. Team FTs 5-of-10.

N'oga stats: Richards 7 (3 FGs, 1/2 FTs), Kepp 4 (2 FGs). Team Fgs 5. Team FTs 1-of-3.

8th

CHBC 36, Neoga 17

CHBC  9-8-10-9--36

N'oga  6-0-5-6--17

CHBC stats: Ruby 15 6 FGs, 3/3 FTs), Shae Nohren 9 (4 FGs, 1/2 FTs), Kendyl Vaughn 6 (3 Fgs, 0/5 FT), Marissa Summers 6 (2 FGs, 2/4 FTs). Team FGs 15. Team FTs 6-of-18.

Neo stats: Campbell 9 (4 FGs, 1/6 FTs), Kepp 4 (2 FGs), Eaton 2 (FG), Sampson 2 (FG). Team FGs 8. Team FTs 1-of-6.

Tuesday

7th

Vandalia 26, CHBC 18

Vandy  4-6-5-11--26

CHBC   0-4-10-4--18

CHBC stats:

Vandy stats:

8th

Vandalia 28, CHBC 22

Vandy  15-4-7-2--28

CHBC    7-2-6-7--22

CHBC stats:

Vandy stats: 

