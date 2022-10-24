EFFINGHAM — In an effort to address climate change, Centenary United Methodist Church in Effingham dedicated its nature-based climate solutions project Sunday.
The project was made possible through $8,464 in subaward grants the church received from Faith in Place, initially funded through the Lumpkin Family Foundation’s Nature-Based Climate Action Program in early 2022.
Faith in Place of Mattoon works with diverse faith communities across Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin to develop and coach Green Teams, which consist of groups of three or more people from a house of worship who provide cooperative community leadership to take environmental action in their area.
Nancy Totten and Jayne Miller are co-volunteers who coordinated the landscaping project at Centenary.
“We were very blessed with this project,” Totten said.
In addition to the grant, Centenary United Methodist Church congregation donated $7,048 through an “Adopt-a-Plant/Tree” fundraiser and the Centenary UMC Green Team donated $3,347.
“You have been stewarding the land you sit on over a decade,” Christina Krost, Green Team Coach and Illinois Senior Policy Coordinator of Faith in Place, told the congregation. “You have done such faithful good work here in Effingham. You’re helping build healthier soils, healthier air by drawing carbon out of the atmosphere and creating space for pollinators to live. This is great work you’re doing here and I wanted to celebrate with you today.”
Krost hopes the project will continue for years to come.
“We hope this project inspires and promotes action towards building healthier communities in Effingham and beyond,” she said.
Wolke Landscaping of Sigel did the landscape work for the project with plants purchased from the nursery.
Miller said members of the congregation volunteer their time to water the new plants.
“It takes two people two hours to water,” Totten said.
“We just feel like it’s our part of God’s mission to be good servants of the earth,” she added.
