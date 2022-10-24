Cari Fearday receives SBL Bravo! Medical Staff Recognition award

Advanced Practice Provider Cari Fearday, PA-C, of rural Sigel, received the second quarter Sarah Bush Lincoln Bravo! Medical Staff Recognition award at a recent medical staff meeting.
Fearday, who cares for children in the SBL Bonutti Clinic pediatric office, was nominated based on comments from the mother of a patient. The mother wrote in part, “My son ended up having Kawasaki disease and Cari’s level of concern was genuine and authentic. She was also so comforting through this whole process. I can’t speak high enough of her. She is a gem in this organization. Cari is the most knowledgeable and thorough provider I’ve been to. She explains everything very well. I credit her skills when it comes to my son’s quick treatment.
"With his diagnosis, time is of the essence and Cari was spot on. The head of the infectious disease doctors at a Children’s Hospital complemented Cari on her abilities. Like her nurse, Jessica, there isn’t words adequate enough to describe how wonderful I believe Cari to be.
"Cari and her nurse, Jessica — their kindness and knowledge are second to none. I believe my son would not have gotten the necessary treatment had I stayed longer with my previous provider. I believe the diagnosis would have been missed before it was too late. And for that, I am so very grateful for this office. It shared my concern and was very assuring and comforting throughout this whole process and with his recovery. Nurse Jessica told me that she was praying for my son and our family and I will never forget that. It meant the world to us. And when I was scared, Cari got on the phone to reassure me and explain what was happening. Just another reason to sing those ladies’ praises.”
Cari was honored with a plaque and stipend for receiving the award. The Bravo! Medical Staff Recognition award is the premier recognition program at Sarah Bush Lincoln.
