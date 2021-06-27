EFFINGHAM — State Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Louisville, made a brief stop in Effingham last week to recognize members of law enforcement with cards.
Effingham County Sheriff Paul Kuhns hosted the event at the Effingham County Building.
“We by and large have the support of the whole community because we are community members too,” Kuhns said before a small audience made up of community members, Effingham County Sheriff’s deputies and members of the Effingham Police Department.
“We have a vested interest in keeping this community safe,” Kuhns said before introducing Bailey.
Bailey said the idea for the cards came from the Illinois Republican Senate Caucus during Law Enforcement Appreciation Week observed in May to get schools, nursing homes and community members in the Illinois Senate 55th District to express their appreciation for law enforcement.
“Our office received literally hundreds of cards,” Bailey said. “Today, we are driving around to distribute those cards to law enforcement to let you guys know you are appreciated.”
“People across this state have to know we need to be protected,” Bailey said. “Thank you so much for what you do.”
After Bailey’s brief stop in Effingham, he expressed his district’s appreciation for law enforcement officers in 11 more counties in the 55th district.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.