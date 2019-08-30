It took extra innings, but the North Clay Cardinals edged the Dieterich Movin’ Maroons Friday 3-2.
“We did some things right to win,” said Cardinals head coach John Frech. “But we’ve got a long way to go to get better. We made some mental errors on the bases and that’s just not what we’ve been preaching in practice.”
North Clay wasted no time getting on the board, with Tyson Jones leading off with a single. A single from Harmon Clifton moved Jones to third. While the next batter Elijah McCrary grounded into a double play, but drove in Jones to go up 1-0.
The Movin’ Maroons followed suit, with Dalton Will leading off with a single before stealing second. A single from Matthew Hunzinger drove in Will to tie the game at one.
Hunzinger settled in and didn’t allow another run for the remainder of his outing.
“Three runs in eight innings to a team that was in the sectional championship last year,” said Dieterich head coach Josh Krumwiede. “We have pretty high expectations out of our freshmen. You saw three in the lineup today. We’re looking forward to those guys stepping up as the year goes on.
“The pitching has given us a chance to win, but the timely hitting has somewhat failed us.”
The Cardinals got a pair of runners in scoring position in the top of the second, but Hunzinger worked out of it, getting a strike out for the second and induced a ground ball for the third to avert danger.
it wasn’t until the top of the fifth that another score came, with Donnie Zimmerman leading off with a single and getting to second following a wild pitch. After a ground out from Jones moved Zimmerman to third, Harmon Clifton reached on a ground ball that went through the legs of the Movin’ Maroons infielder that allowed Zimmerman to score.
In the bottom of the sixth, Cole Niebrugge led off with a single, while Pete Britton reached on an error that allowed Niebrugge to move up to third. He came in to score on a ground out from Derek Kuhl to tie the game at two.
In the top of the eighth, Holden Clifton led off with a walk and moved to second on a single from Collyn Ballard. A two-out single from McCrary drove in Holden Clifton to take a 3-2 lead, a lead they didn’t relinquish.
“Elijah had that big hit for us,” Frech said. “He’s turning into that guy for us.”
Up next, both teams will play each other again at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Teutopolis Wooden Bat Tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.