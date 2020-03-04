As the presidential primaries grind on across the nation, Effingham County residents have a chance on Thursday to hear the candidates whose election could have a more direct impact on the community.
There will be a candidate forum for Effingham County Board candidates on Thursday, March 5, at 6 p.m. at the Effingham Elks Lodge 1016, 2101 S. Banker St., Effingham. It will be moderated by Eric Zeller of Effingham Ophthalmology Associates.
The following candidates have been invited to attend: Eric Petty, Norbert Soltwedel and Gerald Kinkelaar in District A; John Perry and Mike DePoister in District E; Elizabeth Huston and Bruce Kessler in District F; Joe Thoele and Jeremy Deters in District I; and Rob Arnold, who is running unopposed in District H.
They're all Republicans. No candidates are running on the Democratic ballot.
The Effingham Daily News interviewed the candidates in contested races to help you get to know them in advance of Thursday's forum – and before the primary election on March 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.