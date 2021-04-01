As part of reporting on the municipal elections around Effingham County, Effingham Daily News asked a bank of questions to every candidate for Teutopolis village president and trustee.
The candidates for village president are Scott Overbeck, a 43 year old security guard who is making his first run for public office, and David Repking, a 67 year old retiree, former village trustee.
There are five candidates for three seats on the village board. Angie Kroeger is a 54 year old preschool bus driver and co-owner of Pings Tavern in Teutopolis. Leon Gobczynski is a 67 year old insurance agent who has previously served on the Teutopolis Unit 50 school board and the Effingham County Board as both a member and as its chairman. David Tegeler is a 58 year old who works at Midland States Bank in facilities maintenance. Gregory Oseland is a 56 year old sales manager. Tegeler and Oseland are both current board members. Brian Meyer is a member of the Teutopolis Unit 50 school board who serves as its main representative to the regional agency that handles special education.
Election day is Tuesday, Apr. 6 and early voting is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday. More information about voting, including a specimen ballot and information about how to find your polling place, can be found at co.effingham.il.us/clerk-recorder/elections.
Teutopolis Village President Candidates
What is your name, age, and occupation? How long have you lived in Teutopolis? What is your past experience in government?
Scott Overbeck: Scott M. Overbeck, Security Guard with G4S Solutions, 43 years old and lifelong Teutopolis resident. This is my first run for public office.
David Repking: David Repking, Age: 67, Occupation: Retired, Lived in Teutopolis: 34 years
What is the most important issue facing Teutopolis right now? How would you fix it as Village President?
SO: Balancing growth with maintaining infrastructure needs and proposed growth are the most important things facing the new Village President.
DR: No major problems that I see.
What is your plan for improving or maintaining the infrastructure of Teutopolis, like the village’s water lines, sidewalks, roads, and sewers? What are the key areas you would like to focus on?
SO: Implement and enhance preventative maintenance programs and work with the village foreman to identify urgent and critical needs.
DR: The board has started initiatives to replace the older remaining cast iron water lines, expand sewer to residents that currently do not have access, and replace deteriorated sidewalks and add new where needed. I want to help with these any way I can with planning and grant applications. Key items are the water lines and getting current residents sewer service if they do not currently have.
How would you grow the Teutopolis economy and attract businesses to the city?
SO: Growing the Teutopolis economy and attracting new business can be achieved by supporting current efforts to increase housing, drawing more residents and increase demand for local businesses. I will also work with the Trustees and local business owners to identify and solicit promising companies to locate in Teutopolis and the surrounding area.
DR: To grow the economy we need to look towards expanding the Industrial areas, support and work with our local businesses to help them grow, and seek new businesses.
What’s the job of the village president in your view?
SO: The duties of the Village President is to serve the Village residents by setting agendas, running meetings, and acting on behalf of the Village with the consent of the Trustees.
DR: The job of the village president is to represent the Village to all residents young and old, as well as newcomers to Teutopolis whether they are new residents or businesses. Work with anyone that seeks or requires help with issues. Assist and supervise village employees. Seek and apply for any needed grants.
What are some projects or initiatives you’d like to introduce to the community?
SO: To continue to work with Teutopolis of Tomorrow and the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce to promote economic development in and around the village.
DR: Begin long range planning on the replacement/rehabilitation of the sewage lagoons. The lagoons were rehabbed 28 years ago with a projected lifespan of 20 years. They are currently holding steady but we need to plan for the future if and when we need to do something. We also need to work on drainage. As I walk I see ditches that do not drain properly. I also plan on having 2-3 days of designated office hours to meet with residents that have issues or concerns.
Teutopolis Village Trustees Candidates
Can you tell us some basic biographical info? What is your name, age, and occupation? How long have you lived in Teutopolis? What is your past experience in government?
Leon Gobczynski: my name is Leon Gobczynski, age 67 and I was born and raised in Teutopolis. I have lived in or around Teutopolis for 57 years of my life. I have served 6 years on the Effingham County Board and served as Chairman for 4 years during which time the counties portion of the tax bill decreased each year. I also served 3 1/2 years as a school board member during which time I consistently resisted overspending the taxpayers’ money.
Angie Kroeger: Angie Kroeger age 54 I have lived in teutopolis for 31 years originally born in Toledo Illinois. Iam currently employed as a preschool bus driver for Teutopolis Unit 50 and me and my husband are co owners of Pings Tavern in Teutopolis since 2008. I have been married to Joe Kroeger since 1990 and we have three girls Samantha she is married to Michael Flynn and they have 2 children, Bailey Kroeger she has 2 children and Sara Kroeger she has no children, I have 5 siblings. As for my experience in government I do not have any experience. I did manage the tavern we own for 10 years.
Gregory Oseland: Greg Oseland, age 56, married with 4 children, occupation is District Sales Manager, resident of Teutopolis for 24 years, currently completing the 2nd term as Village Trustee.
David Tegeler: I’m married to Dianna, we have two boys and one girl, and three grandkids. I’ve lived in the village for 22 years, 16 of them I’ve been on the village board. I work for midland States Bank in facilities maintenance.
What’s the most important issue facing Teutopolis right now? How would you fix them on the village board?
LG: In my opinion the largest problem facing the village is its infrastructure is deteriorating at an alarming pace. Replacing this infrastructure needs to be a priority and planned over a 5-10 year period with priority given the most pressing issues. Unfortunately no one person can make this happen. It requires a board and President committed to making that a reality.
AK: As far as what is the most important issue with Teutopolis is the village's sewer plant and I would be in favor of getting that up to par for the village residents.
GO: There are many important issues, from infrastructure projects to economic development discussions, revenues, taxation, residential development, etc. None have an easy fix, only through hard work, clear communication and dedication can we continue to thrive as a village and not allow ourselves to become complacent due to inaction.
DT: One of the most challenging issues facing the village is storm water drainage, we as a board need to start work on cleaning ditches and replacing collapsed culverts. I say drainage because it’s the one infrastructure item we’ve been neglecting the most. Water, sewer, and roads, we continually look at and improve.
How would you grow the Teutopolis economy and attract businesses to the city, if elected?
LG: The good people of Teutopolis work hard and are industrious. That is evident by the successful businesses that already exist in Teutopolis. Of course, there is always room for improvement. The TIF districts and enterprise zones already exist which help larger businesses either relocate or expand. What is forgotten many times are the small businesses that choose to locate and grow in Teutopolis. Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and deserve a closer look to see how the village can help. To that end, I feel it is time to meet regularly with representatives from Effingham as the growth of both Teutopolis and Effingham are intertwined.
AK: No response.
GO: As Trustee I support our efforts to continue to work with local business owners and encourage them to stay in Teutopolis and grow in Teutopolis. The village will use all means available to assist an existing or new business within the village limits. Our community groups like TCFP, Wooden Shoe Development and Teutopolis for Tomorrow along with the village board will continue to explore ways to improve our community for both our residents and businesses.
DT: The best way we can help attract business and growth is through supporting developers for commercial projects, and support our current businesses. Tools we can use include, TIF and grant funds which are available for job retention and creation. The village is better suited to supply affordable building lots for residential development.
What is your plan for improving or maintaining the infrastructure of Teutopolis, like the village’s water lines, sidewalks, roads, and sewers?
LG: Infrastructure used to be a higher priority. There were alternating years the roads would be oiled and there also existed a time frame for asphalting all the roads in the village. Some of these roads have been asphalted over 25 years ago, while others get a strip of oil and gravel irregularly. Most of the sewers have been put in during the WPA program in the late 1930's. You can see repairs almost on a daily basis during the summer. The sidewalks need to be replaced on a regular basis and widened to accommodate our large number of walkers. Water lines to homes are in good condition to my knowledge. I believe our village should utilize the up until now free services of GIS mapping through the county to better locate infrastructure.
AK: No response.
GO: Infrastructure improvements are the most pressing issues for the village, i.e. replace our remaining aging cast iron water main throughout the village and to continue to upgrade water and sewer utilities. The village will continue to seek funding sources through grants for large projects, in the event grant funding is not available the village will discuss and determine which projects are a priority and determine likely project scope based on current revenues for funding of projects. Roads and sidewalks through the village continue to need repair, resurfacing and expanding, limited revenues always determine the amount of road and sidewalk work done in the village. The village board will continue to pursue grant funding from various agencies for these projects.
DT: Infrastructure upgrades are constantly discussed and planned. Our village engineering company and our committees meet regularly and make yearly plans for upgrades.
What is the primary job of a village trustee in your view?
LG: In my view the primary job of a village trustee is to implement what their constituents believe. Having many life experiences also helps such as being a business owner and having served on other boards. I also feel there is adequate property tax revenue to run the village government especially in light of the increased TIF dollars coming into the village.
AK: The primary job I feel for a trustee is to listen to the citizens’ thoughts and ideas and relay them to the board.
GO: As Trustee it is my role to always act in the best interest of the village without prejudice or personal agenda, to contribute to the various committees, to interact with the community and always project the pride of our community through actions and fiscal responsibility.
DT: Our village trustees need to be making the best financial decisions for the village, while considering future growth, safety, and comfort for our residents.
You’re running against a few incumbents. Why do you think you’re more qualified than someone who has had the position before?
LG: There are 2 incumbent board members running for reelection. It is up to the voters to decide whether they should be reelected or not. My opinion in this is irrelevant. I wish all the candidates the best of luck as I truly believe every candidate is running because they feel they can help make Teutopolis a better place.
AK: As far as who i am running against i believe they are all doing a good job but as with anything change can be a good thing and i would be the second woman on the board if elected.
Why should the people of Teutopolis reelect you? What did you accomplish during your time as a trustee?
GO: I've always viewed the role of Trustee as a public servant. To serve the community is a great honor I do not take lightly and my intentions and actions on the board are always done with the best interest of the entire village in mind. My time on the board has seen great progress in the village, from running a 21 mile water line to Newton, purchasing and developing residential property, miles of road paving, water and sewer utility improvements, installing two TIF districts, new maintenance building, new village hall, and numerous small projects completed. Some accomplishments are due to necessity, some are due to identifying a need and determining a solution with action, all are done for the benefit of the current and future residents and businesses of the village.
DT: Since my 16 years of being on the village board we have spent over $4 million replacing water lines and adding new water sources to the village. We have spent over $500,000 repaving streets. New sewer lines and upgrades have amounted to almost $1 million. We have annexed over 100 acres into the village. Creation of residential subdivision for new housing
Working with three Internet providers, to supply internet for every resident. Built a new maintenance garage and village hall. We have implemented two TIF districts to build a strong tax base for all taxing bodies. Worked with wooden shoe development to create one of the most outstanding commercial developments in southern Illinois.
Responses have been edited for small grammar and spelling mistakes. Brian Meyer did not respond to the set of questions.
