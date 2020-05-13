EffingHAM-JAM
Due to the restrictions on public events as a result of the governor's stay-at-home order, the Chamber Foundation of Effingham County decided to cancel this year's EffingHAM-JAM.
“EffingHAM-JAM has been a favorite summer event in downtown Effingham for five years. Many friendships have developed with our KCBS and local business partners and we are disappointed that we won’t be able to get together this summer," said Norma Lansing, President & CEO of the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce. "The health and safety of our local residents and visitors to our community is our No. 1 concern and has led us to believe that we cannot accomplish that in 2020. Please mark your calendar for July 23 and 24, 2021, for EffingHAM-JAM No. 8.”
Memorial Day service
Due to concern for the health and safety of those who attend, the annual Memorial Day service at Island Creek Cemetery are canceled for 2020.
Island Creek Cemetery is located in Grove Township rural Montrose.
