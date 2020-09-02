Halloween Parade
The Sunrise Rotary has announced the cancellation of the 2020 Sunrise Rotary Halloween Parade.
Due to COVID-19 and the inability to follow the CDC guidelines, including social distancing along the streets, number of spectators, and enforcing mask wearing, the group stated in a press release it feels canceling the event is the best decision.
“We are sad about the decision that our board had to make,” said Jeanine Blankenship, 2020- 2021 President. “We just don’t see how we can follow the CDC guidelines and keep everyone safe and healthy.”
