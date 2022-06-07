California lawmakers mull buying out farmers to save water

People fish in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta's Elk Slough near Courtland, Calif., Tuesday, March 24, 2020. A proposal in the California state Senate aims to keep more water in California's rivers and streams to benefit endangered species of fish. Under the plan the state would spend up to $1.5 billion to buy up "senior water rights" that farmers use to take water from the state's rivers and streams to grow their crops.