The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Conservation Foundation announced this week that two area schools are receiving an Illinois Schoolyard Action Grant.
Altamont Unit 10 was awarded $1,000 to create a butterfly garden and North Clay Unit 25 in Louisville was awarded $999.75 to make a pollinator garden.
Altamont and North Clay were among 43 schools receiving the grant.
ALTAMONT
When the weather warms arrives this Spring, a class of Altamont Community High School students will be planting flowers.
Students in the ACHS Ag Business Class, under the supervision of Agricultural Educator and FFA Advisor Stephanie Thoms, are planning to work as a team on a habitat enhancement program with the goal of rejuvenating two flower gardens at Altamont Grade School. ACHS Ag business class members include Lisa Thompson, senior, Paige Cognion, junior, Xander Moschenrose, junior and Chris Miller, junior.
Altamont Unit 10 District Bookkeeper Susan Janz found out about the grant opportunity and presented it to Thoms. She was tapped to lead the project because every other year she teaches a horticulture landscape design class. They started the application in November and submitted the paperwork in December.
Thoms sketched out a plan to develop two butterfly gardens in front of Altamont Grade School school property in order to estimate how many plants they would need to order and calculate the cost. She said one of the grant stipulations require all plants used for the project must be native to Illinois.
“I wanted to look for something super colorful because it is going right in front of the elementary school,” Thoms said.
Thoms said the plants she plans to use for the project include yellow and pale coneflowers, hoary vervain, little bluestem, creeping phlox and wild bergamot.
But first, she said they need to get rid of the existing plants in the two available spaces. Currently, one space is a semi-circle and another is bean shaped. Thoms said they may have to cut out some of the grass on one of the spaces to make the two gardens match symmetrically.
“We are plan to use three large rocks. That will depend on what rock is available. We may have to adjust that,” Thoms said.
“We wanted to stick to school colors and sometimes that isn’t always possible, but we are trying to keep it close,” Thoms said.
She said they plan to purchased plants at a wholesale price through the FFA because they already have plant orders for their annual greenhouse sale.
“I would like the plants to get a little bigger in the greenhouse before we plant them,” Thoms said.
She said it would be up to Mother Nature as to when they can start working on the project. She wants to be sure they start after the last frost.
“I don’t want to put anything in just to have to die and have to replant it again right away,” Thoms said.
Thoms said it should take a couple of weeks to set up the two butterfly gardens. She estimates it will take approximately 68 plants to create the two gardens.
“We’ll order a few extra plants to keep on hand in case we have to adjust our design,” Thoms said.
She said her ultimate goal would be to label the plants to let the general public know the names of the plants and remind groundskeepers to make sure they are not killing off or damaging the plants during summer months.
“Realistically, I would really like to have it finished by the end of April, because if we start running into May, we’ll be running into finals,” Thoms said.
LOUISVILLE
Third Grade Teacher Alice Robinson leads the Illinois Schoolyard Habitat Action Grant effort at North Clay Unit 25.
Robinson said she found out about the grant through a Illinois Department of Natural Resources listserv that informs her about grants becoming available. She said she applied for the grant in 2019 and received it, however couldn’t use it because students were out of class last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She reapplied for the grant at the end of last year and was awarded this week $999.75 to be used this year.
She plans to make a couple of pollinator gardens with the grant money.
“I have a deep passion about pollinators because our pollinators are shrinking. It is something I’m really concerned about,” Robinson said. “The reason we wrote the grant is we wanted to educate the students about the vital role pollinators play in our ecosystem. It teaches them to be stewards of our environment.”
She said not only will her third graders be involved with the project she is incorporating help from high school students.
She said for several years her third grade class have worked with the high school greenhouse class taught by Katrina VanDyke. Recently, they harvested soybeans and plan to plant tomatoes in two weeks.
“We’ve have a joint collaboration every year,” Robinson said. “There is one high school student that works with one or two third graders at a time.”
Robinson said when she considered applying for the pollinator project she contacted VanDyke and told her she wanted to create a habitat for pollinators. She said they looked for an area and decided to create a pollinator garden in two plots 12 feet by 18 feet on the school grounds located behind the elementary school. A walkway is planned to separate the two plots.
She said they have 14 different spices of plants they can use to create the garden. One of the plants she plans to use is the milkweed plant to attract Monarch butterflies. She said it is the only plant they lay eggs on and the only plant they eat.
Robinson said the greenhouse has pre-planted the plants they intend to use in the pollinator garden.
“They will nurture starts of every plant in the greenhouse, then we will break ground and plant them in rows according to the diagram we submitted,” Robinson said. “The Ag mechanics class will till it and build us wood frames to go around the garden and benches to sit on.”
Robinson said. “The idea is to put the benches close enough to the garden where students can sit and observe the plots. This way they can work on any assignment they might have and meet their science standards for their grade level.”
She wants to attract several kinds of pollinators with the garden including bees, birds and butterflies.
“We do that by planting specific plants pollinators are attracted to,” Robinson said.
She said the third graders and greenhouse class will responsible for maintaining the plots. Robinson plans to recruit volunteers to take care of the pollinator gardens over the summer months.
“We can educate our community about the native spices as well,” Robinson said. “This is a long-term project. When you apply for this grant you have to maintain it for five years.”
