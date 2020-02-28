Public concern over sidewalk signs was the focus of a recent ALtamont city council meeting as members take a closer look at signage regulation.
Roger Beccue, owner of Roger’s Home Appliance, and Whistle Stop owner Mark Workman wanted an clear explanation of what regulations the council was proposing in regards to sidewalk signage.
“I just want to check to see if my sign is okay,” Workman asked about the sidewalk sign he uses in front of his business. “I’ve been putting it as close to the road on the sidewalk as I can put it.”
“There is still five to five and a half feet of sidewalk there,” Workman said.
“I’ll take a look at it and let you know,” Altamont Mayor Rippetoe responded.
Beccue also addressed the council about the sidewalk sign problem.
“I had heard through the grapevine about regulating signs on the street,” Beccue said. “And I just wanted to hear it from the horse’s mouth, so to speak. There is a lot of disinformation coming out and I want to make sure I understand.”
“I realize the council is looking at public safety,” Beccue said.
Beccue said the Altamont Chamber of Commerce has a monthly business sign that was sitting in front of his business during January and mentioned the sign is now located across the street.
“I know from time to time businesses have signs on the sidewalk advertising a sidewalk sale,” Beccue said. “I don’t know that anybody has ever gotten a permit for it.”
Beccue said in the summer he sometimes has a grill for demonstration purposes in front of his business on the sidewalk.
“I’ve never thought about it or anyone ever mention it that I shouldn’t do that,” Beccue said.
Beccue said businesses downtown are doing things that draw people in.
“I just hope we are not making knee jerk reactions that are detrimental to those en devours,” Beccue said. “That is my main concern.”
“That is why we had that discussion,” Rippetoe said. “I really don’t know how long that ordinance has been in place. It’s been in place longer than I’ve been here.”
Rippetoe said the city had some complaints about signs and got the ordinance out for discussion. He said council members are looking into any changes that need to be made with the ordinance.
“We are looking to see if there is anything we want to change, add or delete,” Rippetoe said. “Rather than blatantly starting to enforce it.”
“We have to look out for public safety and for the look of the town as well,” Rippetoe said.
“So there’s been citizens who have complained to the city office about the sidewalk signs?” Beccue asked.
“Just signs in general,” Rippetoe said. “We are going to continue to look at that ordinance see how we are going to change it and how we are going to enforce it.”
“Sidewalk signs just happen to be a part of the ordinance as well,” Commissioner Michael Walker said.
In other board action, the council approved a roadside fundraiser proposed by the Altamont Lions Club on May, 30, approved a sign size variance for the Mathias Business Park, approved a sign placement at Mathias Business Park and approved an annual partnership agreement with C.E.F.S. Economic Opportunity.
Mowing bids for this summer were considered by the council in four groups — Group 1, Union Cemetery; Group 2, Gilbert Park, mowing fields, grounds, spraying fence lines and spraying warning tracks; Group 3, Schmidt Park, mowing and edging, south sub station, Klitzing Park mowing and edging; Group 4, Frog Pond Park, Municipal Building mowing and edging, triangle and parking lot at the intersection of West Division Street and South Third Street. The council awarded the mowing bids for Groups 1-3 to Precision Lawn Care and Group 4 to Jon Berg.
Jon Becker presented to the council blue prints showing an easement allowing access to property owned by his father, Carl Becker.
Larry Taylor representing the City of Altamont at the Illinois Municipal Electric Agency gave a report about IMEA activities. Taylor said he was reelected to the IMEA Executive Board and anticipates the Altamont solar array will be installed installed and producing electricity by the end of June.
During commissioner reports Terry Slingerland said Terry Plowman set up a meeting between Slingerland and a representative from EJ Water Cooperative he attended to explore possible water service options if the city decided to use their services.
