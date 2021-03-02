Altamont came out with flash and sizzle in the first quarter, but two quarters it was gone as later St. Anthony put out their fire in a 61-34 win on Senior Night at the Enlow Center.
St. Anthony goes to 6-0 in the National Trail Conference, and Altamont is at 6-1.
The Indians' Kaden Eirhart hit two early threes propelling the Altamont to an 11-5 first quarter lead. It looked like Altamont would cruise to their second win over the Bulldogs this season.
“I think we just calmed down and took a deep breath and realized it was a basketball game,” St. Anthony head coach Cody Rincker said. “We took some pressure off ourselves to make 'the play' and just play. The first quarter they hit some good shots, but they only had 11 points. That's what we told the players. 'Guys, they have 11'. And if we didn't walk a step away from Kaden it's 8-4.”
St. Anthony battled back in the second quarter, chipping away taking a 24-20 halftime lead behind Grant Nuxoll's seven points and Craig Croy's five points. Croy would lead the Bulldogs with 12.
“Grant stepped in and asserted himself on the offensive glass and then the perimeter,” Rincker said. “And you saw what happened. Everyone got comfortable at that point. We always have a steady guy. You know what you're going to get. He's becoming that consistent calming presence.”
Altamont head coach John Niebrugge said the team committed too many turnovers to win.
“We turned the ball over too much,” Niebrugge said. “You can't do that against St. Anthony. We were pretty lax with it. When we we overdribble, we struggle.”
The Bulldogs, testing the waters with zone defenses this year, held Eirhart to just two second half points, limiting him to a team high 12 points on the night.
St. Anthony went on a 18-4 third quarter run stymied the guard to just two third quarter points. The senior Indian averages 22 points a game.
“We didn't attack gaps good enough,” Niebrugge said. “We have a tendency to watch Kaden (Eirhart). I thought we got past that. He didn't have his best shooting night of the year. We didn't attack well.”
St. Anthony's Ty Wiedman made the most of his opportunities, making a free throw on a technical foul called on Altamont's Brennyn Abendroth, then taking advantage of open positioning sinking a triumvirate of threes leading the Buldogs in scoring in the fourth quarter with 10 points.
“Ty's realizing that when you get in there and get time and space or just time...shoot that thing,” Rincker said. “That's his role. He's been big for us these last couple weeks.”
Niebrugge said the Bulldogs made some shots they didn't in their first matchup the Indians won a few weeks ago.
“They hit some shots tonight they didn't hit the first time at Altamont, Niebrugge said. “We played really well the first half. The second half we turned it over too much.”
Rincker said he was pleased with his teams defense against a strong shooting Altamont team.
“If you hold Altamont to eight or 11 points in quarter, you've done a really good job. We're pretty pleased with the defensive effort,” Rincker said. “We just needed to relax on offense and have the game to us and pick our spots more wisely.
Altamont (10-3, 6-1 NTC) – Hammer 1 0-0 2, Budde 2 1-2 5, Klimpel 2 3-3 7, Eirhart 5 0-1 12, Robbins 1 0-1 2, Kollman 1 1-2 3, Abendroth 2 1-1 5.
14 6-10 36.
Three pointers: Eirhart 2.
St. Anthony ( 8-2 6-0 NTC) Antrim 3 0-1 7, Wiedman 3 1-2 10, Walsh 3 2-2 9, Schuette 2 0-0 4, Nuxoll 4 0-0 9, Croy 2 6-8 12.
21 11-17 61.
Three pointers: Antrim 1, Wiedman 3, Walsh 1, Nuxoll 1, Croy 2.
