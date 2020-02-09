The St. Anthony Bulldogs used a late fourth quarter push Saturday to defeat the Newton Eagles 58-43, despite the Eagles managing to cut the Bulldogs lead to one in the quarter.
Jaccob Dust led the Bulldogs with 28 points while Jack Hoene scored 22. Logan Antrim scored four while Aaron Webb and Kaden Fearday each added two.
For the Eagles, Justin Zumbahlen led with 18 points. Kyle Schafer scored 10 and Aaron Einhorn scored five. Evan Schafer scored two and Jarrett Tharp one.
Teutopolis 56, Robinson 36
The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes returned to their winning ways Saturday after defeating Robinson.
The second quarter was one of the shining moments for the Shoes, as they allowed just two points and had their highest scoring quarter of the night with 16.
Jordan Hardiek led all scorers with 24 points on seven makes from 3-point land and was 3-for-5 at the free throw line.
Evan Wermert scored 12 while Mitch Hardiek and Jack Poelker each scored six. Matthew Deters scored four and Luke Ungrund scored three.
Altamont 45, Oblong 24
The Altamont Indians crushed Oblong Friday night, holding a 32-6 lead at halftime.
Aidan Jahraus and Noah Teasley each scored 14 points while Denver Duckwitz and Jared Kollmann each added five.
Bryce Suckhow added three and Jack Scott scored two.
Dieterich 44, North Clay 43
The Movin’ Maroons of Dieterich used a game-winning shot at the buzzer from freshman Pete Britton to defeat the North Clay Cardinals in a National Trail Conference matchup Friday.
Derek Kuhl led the Movin’ Maroons with 14 points, while Cole Niebrugge scored 12. Collin Hartke scored eight while Britton added six. Andrew Lidy and Bryce Budde each added two.
For the Cardinals, Luke Fleener scored 15, Ian Bailey scored 10 and Tyson Jones scored nine. Ethan Bible scored five and Lane Holkenbrink scored four.
Teutopolis 45, BCC 26
The Teutopolis Lady Shoes defeated Bloomington Central Catholic Friday evening thanks to stellar defense.
Olivia Niemerg led the Lady Shoes with 13 points, while Karsyn Mette scored eight.
Hope Bueker and Isabella Hardiek each scored six points. Lexie Niebrugge scored five, Schumacher three, Grace Tegeler and Ciara Roepke each finished with two.
Paris 60, Altamont 43
The Paris Tigers remain undefeated after defeating the Altamont Lady Indians Friday.
Allyson Hardiek scored 15 points, while Mary Guse scored nine.
Rachel Jackman scored eight, Ellie McManaway six and Brooke Runge five.
