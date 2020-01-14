The St. Anthony Bulldogs handed the Neoga Indians its first home loss of the season Tuesday, 62-34.
The Bulldogs were without starting guards Logan Antrim and Aaron Webb in the contest, but that didn’t stop them from building a 19-7 lead after the first quarter.
“We’ve known we have depth all year,” said St. Anthony head coach Cody Rincker. “It’s taken some of our guys off the bench that who I thought would be playing like this earlier in the year a little more time to get in the rhythm and find their groove and their role.
“I think they showed that tonight. They’re very capable varsity players. They relaxed, played with energy and trusted the stuff we do every day in practice.”
The Indians started the game behind the eight ball when volume scorer Paci McClure picked up three fouls early in the first quarter.
“We came out and abandoned our gameplan early,” said Neoga head coach Andrew Snow. “We weren’t very patient on the offensive end, and I knew we couldn’t guard them on the defensive end very well. Quick shots or bad shots down on offense are an automatic two points.
“We weren’t very patient and we got down. If you get down to them, they can do a lot. We allowed them to attack the basket and weren’t keeping guys in front. That’s what happens when you play really good teams. You’ve got to play smart for 32 minutes.
Connor Walk scored 12 points for the Bulldogs while getting the start.
“Connor was 5-for-8 and was efficient,” Rincker said. “He played within the rhythm of the offense and did a great job defending and rebounding for us. He really stepped up.”
Also getting the start was junior guard Kennan Walsh.
“Kennan was just calm and steady and played a good solid game,” Rincker said. “That’s what we needed from him. We needed him to come in and play solid and he did that.”
In the second half, Dust got going, scoring his team’s first seven points, including absorbing a foul and draining the free throw for a 3-point play and finished with a game-high 17 points.
Kaden Fearday scored 13, while Jack Hoene scored nine. Eli Moore scored five and Walsh four.
Trevor Roy was a bright spot for the Indians, using his jumping ability to get above the contest of the defender on his way to scoring 13 points. McClure finished with 12. Nick Titus scored six and Adam Fearday scored three.
The Bulldogs improve to 5-0 in conference play while the Indians fall to 3-2.
