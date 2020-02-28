St. Anthony’s Logan Antrim is listed in the program at six-foot tall. He played much more than than Friday evening versus North Clay as the Bulldogs outpaced the Cardinals, 69-54 for the Boys Class 1A Bridgeport Regional championship Friday evening.
Antrim’s 16 first-quarter points, buoyed by four three-pointers, led the Bulldogs charge for the regional championship over a spunky Cardinals team that didn’t make it easy.
“We always talk about in these games that we want to get out there and compete and play and see what kind of rhythm we can get into,” St. Anthony head coach Cody Rincker said. “Tonight, Logan was able to get into a rhythm early and find his shots and knock them in. It completely changes the game plan sometimes if the goal is to make us shoot.”
North Clay senior Luke Fleener kept the Cardinals’ within striking distance with nine first quarter points as Bulldog guards Antrim and Aaron Webb accounted for 23 of their teams 37 first-half points giving St. Anthony a 17-point cushion going into halftime.
North Clay head coach Josh Zink said their plan was to try to limit Bulldog center Jaccob Dust as much as possible. Dust was limited to just five first half points.
“We really felt like if we could contain him we would have a chance to stay in the game and see what we could do late. Of course, when you take something away you have to give something up. They hit early shots when we took him away,” Zink said. “Then we had to adjust. Then in the second half when we did adjust, they were able to play bully ball down low. There’s not much you can do against that.”
Zink said they made some adjustments during the intermission which helped them get back into the game the second half.
“The goal was to cut it to ten by the fourth. We’ve been doing pretty well in the second half lately by making adjustments. We thought we could cut it to ten by the fourth. Then all of sudden you’re hanging around; linger around in the fourth and see what you have at the end. We were close at times there in the fourth,” Zink said.
The Cardinals chpped away at the Bulldog lead with seven points from Ethan Bible, five from seniors Lane Holkenbrink and Ian Bailey, and four from Tyson Jones cutting the lead to eleven with just over a minute left in the fourth quarter.
“We cut it to eleven, but man, this is a great St Anthony team. We have a bunch of scrappy guys that are six-foot tall. We grow them about six-foot there. And it’s tough to compete against the Jaccob Dust’s of the world.”
Zink said they mixed up their defense from the first to second half which helped them get close.
“We mixed up our defenses a bit more. We tried to pressure the ball a bit more and get into the passing lanes. We really enjoy getting up and down the court. We have athletic kids,” Zink said. “We are able to finish, even though we didn’t tonight. I thought for a second there if we could cut this from eleven to eight, you never know what could happen.
“Our defense really stepped it up in the second half. When you’re dealing with four kids that are seniors, the urgency kicks in for the last game of their career. “
North Clay’s pressure created opportunities that Rincker noticed.
“They kept coming back. We just got into rhythm and had some fun and played ball,” Rincker said. “We knew they weren’t going to quit. We’ve seen that before from them. That’s spark; that energy. They have some senior guys that aren’t going to go down that easy. I thought they were the more aggressive team there in the first part of the second half. We missed some shots and we turned the ball over too much. They just bothered us. We didn’t take care of the ball and weren’t as strong as we needed to be. I thought overall we did a good job of handling the pressure.”
Rincker noted that Dust didn’t necessarily have a bad game, but rather embraced the Bulldogs’ philsophy of team first play.
“You look around the court and a lot of guys were taking shots early in the game, so he (Jaccob) didn’t get a lot of touches there early. He missed some free throws, so if he makes half his free throws he’d be close to 25. It may not have been something that they necessarily did,” Rincker said. “They did a good job of trapping and helping on him. It’s just the way we play team basketball. Tonight, Logan had it going. Jack (Hoene) has had it going there at times. You know whenever you need a bucket from Dust, you can get always get it down there and good things happen.”
Zink praised his four seniors for not giving up considering where they were at just a few years ago prior to him taking over the head coaching duties.
“They had won five games before, and six games before that. They were a solid foundation to build on. Our first year, we won twelve games. Then last year we won 22 games. All four of those seniors is to their credit. They’re the ones setting the foundation,” Zink said.
“Tyson Jones works his butt off. Luke Fleener was our leader all year long. Lane Holkenbrink was a scrappy kid the last three years. Ian Bailey was probably our most improved player over the last three years. We didn’t get the ball to him as much as we would have liked to tonight, but that’s to their credit. They did everything needed to do to win the game. When you get outmatched a little bit, you have to keep it close to see what happens.
For St. Anthony who continues on at 28-3, Antrim had 23; Dust had 19; Aaron Webb and Jack Hoene each had 9; Kaden Fearday had 4; Kennan Walsh had 3; and Jack Elder had 2. In the three-point contest, Webb advances to next weeks sectional competition.
For North Clay whose season ends at 21-13, Ethan Bible had 14; Luke Fleener had 13; Tyson Jones had 9; Lane Holkenbrink and Ian Bailey each had 8; and Dakota Weidner had 2.
St. Anthony will face off against Casey-Westfield in the second part of the sectional at Casey-Westfield, Wednesday at 7 p.m. Altamont will face Central A&M Tuesday in the first sectional matchup. The winners of those two games will decide the sectional championship next Friday.
