At 2-2, the St. Anthony Bulldogs are trending in the right direction under second-year head coach Aaron Rios.
The team started off with a close win against North Clay, coming from behind while holding the Cardinals to just two points in the fourth quarter for a 42-39 win.
The win was followed with back-to-back losses to Flora and Teutopolis, but bounced back with a win over Dieterich Thursday night to improve to 2-0 in the National Trail Conference.
However, the Lady Bulldogs were without sophomore forward Lucy Fearday, who was out with an undisclosed injury and remains to be seen how long she will be out for. While in street clothes, Fearday was able to put up some jump shots in warmups, which is a positive sign for a team trying to build a culture.
“[Fearday] plays tough underneath,” Rios said after the win over North Clay. “In our league, she’s going to be one of the toughest girls to guard underneath and we’re going to take advantage of that and exploit that as much as we can.”
Basketball on television nowadays has been trending more toward fast breaks and 3-pointers. But Rios wants to go against the grain and slow it down, particularly to help get Fearday touches in the post.
“Offensively for us, we slowed down and were more patient,” Rios said. “Our job was to get into the paint and make easy buckets."
After the win over Dieterich, Rios talked about how the team has gotten better since day one on both ends of the court.
In two instances this season, they have held a team to three points or less in a quarter.
"Defensively, we've gotten a lot better since our first game and I'm very pleased with that," Rios said. "Offensively, this was the best we've moved the basketball in four games."
In the team's wins, they're averaging 10.5 turnovers per game, down almost half from the 20 per game they averaged last season.
However, the third quarter continues to give the Bulldogs problems.
"The biggest issue for us is coming out at halftime," Rios said. "The third quarter has killed us. Against North Clay, they won the third quarter 13-6, Flora 21-8 and tonight it was a close one. But in the fourth quarter we put it together."
The Bulldogs struggled at the free-throw line in the opener, shooting just 5-of-17. While they shot 51 percent at the line against Dieterich, they made their final six to help prevent any possibility of a comeback by the Movin' Maroons.
Rios was quick to give a shoutout to Grace Karolewicz and the things that may not show up on the final scorebook that help the team in a massive way.
"Somebody who has been really steady for us all season is Grace Karolewicz," Rios said. "Look at the small things she does to help the basketball team. She's the girl who gets on the floor scrapping and getting after things."
With Fearday out, Rios said he's been happy with freshman Maddie Kibler.
"[Maddie] has started the last three nights and played well against T-town and played well [against Dieterich] as well," Rios said. "I'm excited with where we're at and excited to play on Saturday.
"I'm excited. We keep getting better. We've got to get better with the free throws, but I'm okay with where we're at. We're 2-0 in the league and that's our goal; to compete and be successful in our league. We're just going to keep getting better."
