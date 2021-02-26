The St. Anthony Bulldogs used a 15-point night from Ty Wiedman to help defeat the Hatchets of Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Friday night 58-37.
The Bulldogs were without point guard Logan Antrim after he suffered an injury to his left foot in the third quarter against Dieterich on Wednesday.
James Schuette chipped in 12, while Craig Croy scored nine.
Grant Nuxoll scored eight, while Seth Hotze and Kennan Walsh each scored six. Justin Ruholl scored two.
Teutopolis 70, Mattoon 50
The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes used a prolific scoring night from Evan Wermert to help down the Green Wave of Mattoon Friday evening.
Wermert poured in a game-high 30 points, with six makes from both two and three-point land.
Jordan Hardiek added five threes to that total, putting the Wooden Shoes at an even 13 makes from both two and three as a team. Evan Addis scored six, while Max Niebrugge scored three. Matthew Deters added two.
Altamont 72, North Clay 39
The Altamont Indians used a well-balanced scoring attack to help defeat the North Clay Cardinals to improve to 5-0 in National Trail Conference play.
Kaden Eirhart led with 17 points, while Noah Klimpel scored 12 and Brennyn Abendroth scored 10. Jerod Ruffner, Mason Robinson and Eric Kollmann each scored six.
Jared Hammer and Derick Budde each scored five. Bryce Suckow and Logan Cornett each scored one.
For the Cardinals, Ethan Bible led all scorers with 19 points. Logan Fleener added seven, while Brady Ingram scored five.
Alex Boose and Dakota Weidner each scored three while Landis Rinehart scored two.
Neoga 55, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 35
The Neoga Indians used a 23-point night from Paci McClure to help defeat the Bobcats of Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City Friday.
Adam Fearday added 15 points, while Kaden Young scored eight.
Nick Titus scored four, Kyle Peters and Nate Lacy 2 and Luke Romack one.
For the Bobcats, Daniel Lucas led with 10 points. Silas Buzzard and Wes Radloff scored six.
Dakota Gray scored four while Jadon Robertson and Kade Persinger each scored three.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.