In the second game of the double-header, the Indians got its revenge by defeated the Bulldogs 7-3.
The Indians led 2-1 going into the fifth inning, when they were able to break the game wide open.
Marco Costa drove in a run with an RBI double and the Indians were able to score two on a pair of errors. They were able to go up 7-1 on a single from Tyler Robbins.
The Bulldogs got a run back in each of the sixth and seventh, but that's as close as they were able to get.
Aaron Webb, Gavin Braunecker and Angelo Mendella each drove in runs for the Indians.
Kaden Eirhart earned the win, allowing one unearned run in five innings of relief while striking out four.
