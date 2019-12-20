Harry L. Smith 91, of Stewardson, IL passed away at 3:15 a.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Nature Trail Health Care Center in Mount Vernon, IL. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 in Stewardson Cemetery. Brummerstedt Funeral Home in Stewardson is …