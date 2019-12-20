The St. Anthony Bulldogs defeated the host Dieterich Movin’ Maroons Friday to stay undefeated and improve to 9-0 and 4-0 in National Trail Conference play.
“We knew tonight was going to be a competitive ball game,” said St. Anthony head coach Cody Rincker. “We respect a lot about what Coach Krumwiede does and we knew it was going to be a dog fight.
The tale of the first quarter was St. Anthony’s ability to grab offensive rebounds, as the Bulldogs had eight points on putbacks on their way to leading 23-12 at the end of the first.
“You can’t give a team any good shots, and you especially can’t let them get the ball when it’s shoot and miss, that’s not rocket science,” said Dieterich head coach Josh Krumwiede.
But in the second quarter, the two teams were seemingly trading baskets, as the Bulldogs still led by 11 at halftime.
The Bulldogs did a superb job of not allowing entry passes into the post. If the ball did make it through, the offensive post player was instantly met with a double team on the catch.
“I knew we had the size to match up,” Rincker said. “I assumed he would put [Collin] Hartke down there like he did on [Jack] Hoene, which meant that Kuhl had to be outside a bit. So we could use Jaccob’s length. Aaron Webb did a great job at getting in that help position to make it tough on whoever caught it down there or discourage the passes from getting there.”
Dieterich came out and was able to put together a 7-0 run, with layups from Derek Kuhl, Collin Hartke and Pete Britton, as well as a free throw by Hartke to make it 36-30.
“I thought we were a little tentative in the first half,” said Krumwiede. “I think the game ultimately comes down to ‘How can we keep them out of the lane on penetration.’ I know it’s easier said than done. They’re quicker than us, but we’ve got to figure out a way to do it.
“What I’m most proud of is that we didn’t give in. I know that cane somewhat be cliche, but we could’ve rolled over. Given the situation in the first, the ability to find a way to get back into that game after being down 15 and made it a game. We’re going to be better in the future.”
With the game as close as it had been since the early first quarter, the Bulldogs responded with a run of its own. After a lay-in from Dust, Logan Antrim picked off a pass and took it coast-to-coast for a layup, followed by a big three from Aaron Webb.
Collin Hartke got a lay-in to go, but the Bulldogs weren’t done yet, as Antrim was able to convert on a nice layup off a spin move, followed by another three from Webb and a jumper from Antrim to go up 50-34 and cap off the 14-4 run for the Bulldogs.
Looking for a source of quick offense, Krumwiede turned to his bench and called Cory Gephart into action. In the final 30 seconds of the third, Gephart hit two 3-pointers, including one at the buzzer to cut the Bulldogs down to 12 going into the fourth quarter.
However, the Bulldogs would not let the Maroons get that close again, never letting their lead slip below 10, outscoring Dieterich 14-9 in the final quarter with Antrim scoring eight of his 18 in the quarter.
Jaccob Dust scored 15 points, with eight coming in the first quarter. Webb scored 11 and drained three 3-pointers, while Jack Hoene scored 10.
“Hoene got us 10 but also guarded one of the best players,” Rincker said. “He was orchestrating our defense and offense at times; telling people where to go and when they’re in the right spot.”
For the Movin’ Maroons, Derek Kuhl led the team with 11, while Cole Niebrugge scored 10. Hartke scored nine, Pete Britton eight, Cory Gephart six and Andrew Lidy five.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.