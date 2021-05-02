The St. Anthony Bulldogs softball team remained on quite the offensive tear Saturday when they defeated Altamont 32-1 in four innings Saturday.
The lump of the scoring came late. Up 11-0 after two, the Bulldogs scored 10 runs in the third inning and 11 in the fourth inning.
With all of the scoring, there was surprisingly no home runs in the contest.
Maddie Kibler led St. Anthony at the plate, finishing 3-for-3 with a double and five RBI to go with three runs scored.
Sydney Kibler was 4-for-5 with two doubles and a triple. She also drove in three runs and scored all four times she was on base.
Taylor Quandt was 2-for-2 at the plate with three RBI, a walk and three runs scored.
Cameron Rios was 2-for-2 with two RBI and two runs scored. Lucy Fearday was 2-for-3 at the plate with a triple, two RBI, three walks and five runs scored.
Grace Karolewicz was 1-for-2 and drove in two runs and scored two runs. Stacie Vonderhide was 2-for-3 with two RBI and three runs scored. Kenzie Kabbes finished 2-for-2 with two RBI and four runs scored.
Tyra Bednar, Addie Wernsing, Haley Niebrugge and Laney Coffin all drove in one run on the day.
Addie Wernsing earned the win in the circle, allowing three hits and no runs over two innings of work while striking out two and walking none.
As for the St. Anthony baseball team, the Bulldogs used a pair of 4-run innings in the third and fourth, including a five RBI day from Eli Moore to defeat Marshall 8-2.
Moore finished 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored.
Will Hoene drove in a pair of runs as well. Eli Levitt was 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored.
Kennan Walsh was 1-for-3 with a single, a walk and two runs scored. Colton Fearday was 2-for-2 with two walks and two runs scored.
Brody Niebrugge earned the win on the mound, allowing two unearned runs on three hits while striking out eight and walking one.
The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes scored a combined 33 runs while taking both games of an Apollo Conference doubleheader Saturday.
In the first game, the Wooden Shoes took a 17-4 victory.
However, the victory didn’t come as easy as it sounds, as the two sides were tied at four after three innings before the Wooden Shoes scored five in the fourth inning and eight in the fifth.
Needing three rung in the bottom of the fifth to extend the game, Evan Addis shut the door on any hopes of a comeback for the Trojans, earning the complete-game win.
At the plate, the Wooden Shoes crushed five home runs, including two from Evan Wermert on his way to finishing the game with six RBIs.
Dylan Pruemer also homered for the Wooden Shoes and drove in five runs. Logan Roepke and Derek Konkel each hit solo home runs for the Wooden Shoes.
Roepke, Konkel, Pruemer, Kayden Althoff and Sam Bushur all doubled for the Wooden Shoes.
The Wooden Shoes stayed on their offensive tear in the second game plating eight runs in the first two innings.
With the score at 9-2 after 3 1/2 innings, the Trojans scored four in the home half of the fourth. The Wooden Shoes scored three in the top of the fifth and four in the top of the sixth to make it a 10-run game. But Charleston was able to get the run they needed to not end the game via 10-run mercy rule, but neither team scored in the final frame.
Konkel added a pair of home runs to give him three over the two games and doubled as well on his way to driving in five runs.
Mitch Althoff finished 2-for-4 at the plate with two RBI and three runs scored with a double and a triple.
Evan Wermert doubled and drove in a pair of runs. Max Niebrugge and Jonathan Kemme each drove in a pair of runs.
Andrew Niebrugge earned the win on the mound, allowing six runs, three earned, over four innings on four hits while striking out three and walking four.
Also in Apollo Conference action, the Effingham Flaming Hearts defeated Lincoln 8-2.
Max Hardiek led the team with two RBIs. Jackson Lee, Joe Matteson and Christian Raddatz all drove in one. Raddatz tripled in the contest as well.
Jackson Lee earned the win on the mound, allowing two unearned runs on two hits while striking out 10 and walking three. The win improves the Flaming Hearts to 5-0.
The Altamont Indians used a combined no-hitter from Brennyn Abendroth and Kaden Eirhart to help defeat the Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Hatchets Saturday 2-0.
Tyler Robbins drove in both runs for the Indians in the bottom of the fifth.
The runs came just in time for Abendroth to earn the win. He pitched 5 2/3 innings before reaching the pitch-count limit of 105. He struck out 13 and walked three.
The Effingham softball team defeated Lincoln 3-1.
Jaidi Davis earned the win, allowing just one unearned run over seven innings while striking out 10.
Riley Cunningham was 2-for-3 with a double and RBI for the Lady Hearts.
Sawyer Althoff and Davis each drove in a run as well.
