The St. Anthony Bulldogs prevailed over the Altamont Indians Saturday morning 13-12 in a National Trail Conference win.
The Bulldogs looked to be in control after four, leading 13-4, but the Indians answered the Bulldogs’ 8-run bottom of the fourth with a 9-run top of the fifth to tie the game at 12.
The game remained tied at 12 heading into the bottom of the seventh. Eli Moore got aboard via 1-out double before being driven in by Brody Niebrugge to earn the walk-off win after the Indians earned a walk-off win over the Bulldogs on Tuesday.
Moore and Niebrugge were both busy Saturday, each driving in three runs for the Bulldogs.
Kyle Stewart, Colton Fearday and Josh Blanchette each drove in two runs. Logan Antrim was 3-for-5 with an RBI, while Will Hoene also drove in a run.
Fearday earned the win on the mound, allowing six runs over four innings while striking out five and walking three.
For the Indians, Kaden Eirhart and Mason Robinson each drove in two runs, while Bradin Baucum, Tyler Robbins and Wyatt Phillips each drove in one.
Dieterich 10, Windsor/Stew-Stras 3
The Dieterich Movin’ Maroons used a 3-RBI day out of the No. 8 spot in the lineup in Seth Bushur to help defeat the Hatchets of Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Saturday.
Bushur was 2-for-4 on the day with a triple and a single. Dalton Will also tripled while driving in a run.
Garrett Niebrugge, Noah Dill and Cory Gephart each drove in one.
Bushur also earned the win on the mound, allowing two earned runs over four innings while striking out five and walking four.
Pete Britton was 3-for-4 on the morning.
St Anthony High School – 9, MAROA-FORSYTH SENIOR HIGH SCH – 0,
Singles:
No. 1 – Allison Kowalke , St Anthony High School def. Serena Tuan, MAROA-FORSYTH SENIOR HIGH SCH, 6-1 , 6-1 , -;
No. 2 – Emily Kowalke, St Anthony High School def. Mavis Wang, MAROA-FORSYTH SENIOR HIGH SCH, 6-1 , 6-2 , -;
No. 3 – Caroline McDevitt, St Anthony High School def. Madison Wang, MAROA-FORSYTH SENIOR HIGH SCH, 6-2 , 6-2 , -;
No. 4 – Ali Adams, St Anthony High School def. Kristen Tuan, MAROA-FORSYTH SENIOR HIGH SCH, 6-2 , 6-3 , -;
No. 5 – Laura Schmidt, St Anthony High School def. Neha Bashir, MAROA-FORSYTH SENIOR HIGH SCH, 6-4 , 6-0 , -;
No. 6 – Peyton Sehy, St Anthony High School def. Isabella Nilles, MAROA-FORSYTH SENIOR HIGH SCH, 6-2 , 6-0 , -;
Doubles:
No. 1 – Allison Kowalke , St Anthony High School – Caroline McDevitt, St Anthony High School def. Serena Tuan, MAROA-FORSYTH SENIOR HIGH SCH – Mavis Wang, MAROA-FORSYTH SENIOR HIGH SCH, 6-1 , 6-2 , -;
No. 2 – Peyton Sehy, St Anthony High School – Grace Karolewicz, St Anthony High School def. Madison Wang, MAROA-FORSYTH SENIOR HIGH SCH – Isabella Nilles, MAROA-FORSYTH SENIOR HIGH SCH, 6-3 , 6-2 , -;
No. 3 – Emily Kowalke, St Anthony High School – Allison Kowalke , St Anthony High School def. Kristen Tuan, MAROA-FORSYTH SENIOR HIGH SCH – Neha Bashir, MAROA-FORSYTH SENIOR HIGH SCH, 6-2 , 6-4 , -;
