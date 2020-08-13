The St. Anthony Bulldogs took home second place Thursday at the St. Anthony Invitational at Meadowview Golf Course in Mattoon.
The Bulldogs finished just four strokes off the winner Vandalia.
Thomas Chojnicki led the way for the Bulldogs, shooting a 70, 35 on both the front and back nine, just one stroke behind Vandalia's Chase Laack for the top individual score of the day.
Jonathan Willenborg shot aa 42 on the front nine followed by an improved 36 on the back nine for a 78 on the day, putting him in a four-way tie for third place among individuals.
Lane Ludwig shot an 87 (45, 42), Charlie Wegman shot 91 (49, 42), Michael Martelli 99 (51, 48), Aidan Tegeler 106 (52, 54).
The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes placed eighth with a score of 417.
Andy Niebrugge led the Wooden Shoes with a 92 (50, 42), Hayden Jansen shot 103 (51, 52), Jack Poelker 104 (52, 52), Gabe Schlink 118 (58, 60), Peyton Tegeler 119 (58, 61), Joey Niebrugge 122 (65, 57).
